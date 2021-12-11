If our phone is Android, it will be enough to open the notification bar to check if the NFC icon appears from the quick settings. There, we can enable or disable this type of connection. In addition, we can also find it from Settings> Connections. Another option is to find the exact model on the Internet and inform yourself about the specifications to find out if it has this technology or not. In case of not finding the NFC option, it will mean that our smartphone does not have this possibility.

On the other hand, if we are iPhone users, we must know that Apple began to incorporate the NFC chip in all its models from the iPhone 6. The negative side is that its functionality is limited only through Apple Pay. Although, all those Apple smartphones with iOS 11 or later versions will be able to use NFC with other apps other than Apple Pay to make purchases with the mobile.

As for the compatible app, we will see in the next section which are the specific applications. Although, the good news is that the options that we will give you will work for any credit card, that is, it will work for your bank card. In addition, today, practically all establishments have contactless payment, which will allow us making mobile payments.

All apps

Now is the time to find out the applications that we will need to be able to fulfill our objective: to make purchases with the mobile. And, we will need to have one of these apps so that we can keep our credit cards in our wallet, also known as a wallet, on our Android or iPhone device.

Google play

In the case of Google Pay, it has the advantage of being one of the mobile payment platforms that can be used on any Android device. Of course, it works with any Android device that has NFC technology enabled. In addition, it will be necessary to have one Lollipop version 5.0 or later. In addition, it is compatible with hundreds of banks, so we could say that it is one of the best options in the Android world. But, if you have doubts, here we leave you the complete list of supported banks. It will even help us to make online payments.

Samsung Pay

The big downside to this tool is that we are dealing with a closed system for those users who own a Samsung phone. Although, the truth is that there are many people in Spain who use this functionality, since it has a large list of supported entities. And, as in the previous case, it allows us to register our card and pay with your mobile. And it will not only let us make payments in physical establishments, but also pay for your purchases online.

Apple pay

As in the previous case, we are also facing a closed apple system for your own mobile devices. Therefore, to start using Apple Pay, we need a compatible device (starting with iPhone SE and iPhone 6), an Apple ID signed in to iCloud and a compatible card of a participating issuing entity. But, as we said, the biggest drawback is that we can only use it if we have a device from the American firm.

Add a payment method

It is time to find out how we can configure our mobile phone to be able to add a payment method on the mobile to make purchases directly with the smartphone without having to physically remove the credit or debit card from our wallet.

On Android

To be able to add a card in Google Pay we will have two options, from the terminal’s own settings so that it takes us directly to our Google account or download the application. Here is the link in case you want to have it on your Android:

Then, we will have to go to Settings> Google> Manage your account> Payments and subscriptions > Add payment method> Credit or debit card and take a photo (although we can also enter the details manually). If you do it from the app, you must enter Google Pay> click on Payment> touch on + Payment method. Then, we will have to insert the card manually or by taking a photograph. Later, you will have to add verification methods to prove that it is you and it would be ready to use in any store or establishment.

In the case of Samsung Pay, you will have to install the application on your mobile phone and touch the section Add card. You can take a photograph or enter the data manually as in the previous case. Then, accept the terms and conditions, plus you will have to confirm it through an SMS verification. After this, you will have already registered your card and you can pay with it whenever you want.

in iPhone

In the case of iPhone it will always be the same, yes, we must meet the above requirements. Then, we must go to Settings> Wallet and Apple Pay to add a card and click on the Add card option and then touch on the Debit or credit card option. Then, we must follow the instructions offered by the wizard.

Once this is done, click on Next and the bank or card issuer will verify our information and decide if we can use the card with Apple Pay. In addition, we will have to verify the card. Once it has been verified, we will only have to click on next and start using Apple pay to pay with your mobile.

Change it and delete it

In the case of iPhone, it will not offer us the option to edit any information that we have added to our card, so we will only have the possibility to delete it and add it again. To delete it, we must go to Settings> Wallet and Apple Pay> click on the card in question> Delete this card> Delete.

The same happens in Samsung Pay, since we will not find any possibility to edit data. Therefore, we must go directly to delete payment method that we had entered. To do this, we will have to enter the app of the Korean company> Payment cards> touch on the one you want to delete> click on the three dots> Delete card> Confirm that it is deleted with an unlocking method.

By contrast, Google Pay yes we can modify the data whenever we want. Although there is only one way to do it. To do this, we must go to Google Play> Play in our profile icon> Payments and Subscriptions> Payment Methods> click on More payment settings > Edit. In this option, we give you the ability to change the expiration date, the CVC, the name on the account or address. In addition, since the section In More payment settings also give us the option to delete.

However, we can also delete it if we go to Google Pay> click on the card> touch on the three dots> Remove payment method> click on the option ‘Yes, remove’ to permanently delete it.

Pay in stores or online

In addition, the advantage that this type of system offers us is that we will not only be able to use them in physical establishments if they have support for contactless payment, but we can also use it within the apps or to make purchases directly online payments from the browser of the Android phone or iPhone. Of course, Apple mobiles will have the option of accessing our cards with the option of Pressing the side button twice in Settings> Wallet and Apple Pay. Even those with a fingerprint sensor will have an extra option that will give them access if they hold down the Home button.

However, in Android phones we must adjust the smartphone so that we can make purchases through contactless, something that we should not configure in Apple mobiles. Therefore, we must go to Settings and use the quick search engine to type Contactless. Then, we will enter Contactless payments where we will click on the section that has this last name again. When entering we must put the default payment application Google Pay.

Finally, in Samsung phones we will have to follow another series of steps, since One UI changes the process to activate this functionality somewhat: Settings> Connections> activate the switch for NFC and contactless payments. Afterwards, you will only have to place the phone on a dataphone and unlock it with the security method that you established to make the purchase in any establishment.