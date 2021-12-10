Instagram ‘Playback’ 2021 brings us the best summary of our year with the 10 best stories we have uploaded.

When the end of the year comes, it is time to summarize, we have already seen how other apps such as Spotify or Apple Music allow us to see what we have heard the most this year, or TikTok that summarizes our year on the social network. Instagram does not want to be left behind either and has launched ‘Playback’, a feature that summarizes all your posts for the year.

‘Playback’ reviews the 10 Stories that Instagram considers the improvements that we have published throughout the year. We can share these stories again, or add the ones we think are best.

How to see the Instagram Playback 2021

As with other platforms, it is a function that will appear alone in the upper area of ​​the Instagram application. If this is not your case, we recommend you see some stories of your contacts and then return to feed The main thing is that a screen appears with a large 2021 and the option to see the moments. You can also click on the 2021 of someone who has already shared it in their stories.

Clicking on See moments, you will be able to see the stories that Instagram has selected for you. Before finalizing, you will be able to share your 2021 reproduction by adding or deleting stories, using new stickers and much more.

Thank you for being part of our community of creators. To celebrate your special moments this year on Instagram, we have compiled some of your stories. You can edit your moments before sharing them.

Instagram Playback 2021 will be available only for a few weeks, so if you want your summary of the year, we recommend doing it as soon as possible. It is an evolution of the classic Instagram Best Nine, and that indicates that the social network is moving more towards video, the place of photography.

Now yes, now not, now yes, Instagram is going to recover a highly demanded function

A quite curious and interesting novelty of Instagram to sum up our year with 10 stories that represent us. It will only be available during these days before the end of the year, and in 2022 important news await us that the app has already announced.

