Beyond the typical options offered by the camera of our Xiaomi, there are other settings that allow us to obtain a more professional result easily and quickly, without the need to have great knowledge about photography.

If you have a spectacular staging in front, then take advantage of these three essential tips to get more out of your Xiaomi camera.

Adjusts the blur of portrait mode

The portrait mode of your Xiaomi camera usually comes with a high level of blur. Although it can be useful in some occasions, this effect can create an exaggerated effect in the photos. For that reason, the most advisable adjust the blur to a level you consider acceptable.

To regulate camera blur, just slide to portrait mode and then tap on the nut icon. Then slide the slider left or right to minimize or maximize blur in portrait mode.

Use the wide angle for portrait photos

The wide-angle sensor of the camera of your Xiaomi is mainly designed for wide photographs. However, many users are unaware of the great potential of wide angle over portrait photography.

This sensor provides photos with more depth, giving importance not only to the portrait but also to its surroundings:

Although the main sensor has a higher quality than the wide-angle sensor, using the latter to capture portraits can deliver better results.

Varies Zoom levels

The camera of your Xiaomi allows you to vary the zoom quickly and easily. To do this, you only need to go to the basic function of photos and then press and hold the 1X icon just above.

A bar will then appear on the screen with all the zoom levels your device has. If you want to vary the magnification of the photo, just swipe left or right to adjust the zoom to the level you require.

As you can see, the camera of your Xiaomi terminal is equipped with multiple functions that will result in the photo you want. If you need to capture a moment very quickly, then click on this link and learn how to start your Xiaomi camera without even turning on the screen.