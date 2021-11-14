Air fryers, also known as oilless fryers, are the latest kitchen boom healthy. And, although olive oil is the liquid gold of our Mediterranean diet due to its beneficial nutrients for the body, abusing it is not advisable either. Just taking about 50 grams a day (which is equivalent to 3 tablespoons) is enough to take care of the body, since excess fat in the diet can raise the risks and reduce the benefits. That is why these appliances are so recommended for preparing recipes in their light and clean version. Donuts included.





Different recipes circulate on the net that adapt the recipe for the donuts of a lifetime to some that do not go through the oil fryer. However, we especially liked the one that the cook and blogger Susana Pérez (@webosfritos) recently posted on Instagram. Especially because we fully trust what it promises us with each dish and we know that it does not give us a hoot, besides that the result will be to suck your fingers.

The recipe has three parts: starter batter, main batter and frosting. For the first, we start by pouring 3 g of crumbled yeast into a bowl. Then we add 90 ml of warm water and stir.

Now we add 140 g of strength flour and mix with a spoon to form a ball. Then we put a little flour in a bowl, deposit the ball and cover everything with film. We let it rest at room temperature for 1 hour.





Zenker, pastry bowl, splash-proof lid, Plastic

The next step is to get down to the main dough. To do this, we put the starter dough in a bowl and add the milk, 20 g of yeast, the sugar, 125 g of flour, the salt and the egg yolks. We mix everything and knead. Finally, we add butter cut into cubes and we finish kneading to form a ball that we leave covered in a bowl greased with oil for another hour.





Ibili 756700 – Rolling Pin 45 Cms. Read: Everything we know about the series of 'The Lord of the Rings', the great bet of Amazon Prime Video

After that time we pour a little flour on the work surface and put the dough. We stretch it with a roller until we get a thickness of about 1 cm and cut pieces with the help of a well floured cutter. Transfer the pieces to parchment paper and let them rise for another hour.





Tescoma TOOL for American Donuts with Delicia Tongs, Plastic

All that remains is to preheat our air fryer at 200º for 3 minutes. We lightly spray each piece with the oil spray on top and put them with their baking paper. We program 4 minutes at 170º. After this time, we remove the paper, turn them over and reprogram another 4 minutes at the same temperature.





Cecotec Cecofry Deluxe Rapid Sun Oil-Free Fryer. 1400 W, Diet, Capacity 2.5 liters, Basket and Rack Dishwasher safe, 8 Modes, Temperature up to 200ºC

If we want a simple frosting, we just have to sprinkle them with icing sugar But, if we fancy some chocolate donuts, we have a few more steps left. How to melt chocolate in the microwave. We will put it two minutes but, yes, we will monitor every few seconds.

Then we will put 180 grams of fondant in a saucepan with a few drops of water. We will mix with a spatula and, when it is about 35ºC, we will add the melted chocolate and a tablespoon of honey. We will mix again and, lastly, we will put the glaze on a small bowl to put each donut upside down and bathe them. They do not taste exactly the same as fried but they are just as good.





Wenco 518550, Metal pot, Diameter 14 cm

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Unsplash