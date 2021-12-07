The Christmas It is coming down and fashion firms are taking it upon themselves to remind us of it daily in the form of party collections. How could it be otherwise, the sequins are the main protagonists during this type of launches and Sfera just unveiled some pants that promise to make a splash. Red, flared and shiny, this design could completely transform Christmas looks (and the party in the future).

A groundbreaking and key look low-cost

With a total look In red, the Spanish firm tempts us with this new design capable of becoming the protagonists of any event -whether it is to spend the holidays with the family or to be the best dressed at the Christmas company dinner-. Paired with a chunky turtleneck sweater, these sequin-filled pants are more versatile than we might think. On sale for 35.99 euros, this design wants to become the great center of attention.





Flared sequin trousers.

