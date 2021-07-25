It is very recurrent to hear the expression “make a FaceTime”, although not everyone knows how to do it. This happens to people with Android and to iPhone users themselves, who don’t even know how to use the app between the two devices. Luckily there is a way make a FaceTime video call between iPhone and Android.

Therefore, you will not only learn how to FaceTime from an Apple device, but you will also be able to do it with an Android device, which was not technically possible. Thanks to a feature that is released in iOS 15, for the first time it will be possible to use both platforms.

The first thing … what is doing FaceTime

If you have been caught on the wrong foot and you still do not know what a FaceTime consists of, we will tell you. A term that is properly used between Apple devices, as it simply means make video calls from one Apple device to another. There can be several combinations: between two iPhones, between two iPads, or between an iPhone and an iPad. Of course, a Mac can also enter the equation.

To open the application, just look for the icon in the application box. You do not need to fill in any information, since FaceTime automatically records your phone number. If you also want to add your email, just go to “Settings”, “FaceTime”, “Use your Apple ID for FaceTime” and log in with your profile.

To make a group video call, you just need the other person’s phone number or email. You can too start a FaceTime video call in the middle of a regular call by tapping the FaceTime icon in the calling app to quickly switch to that format.

Until now, if any of your family or friends did not have an Apple device, they had to use an alternate method like Skype, Discord, Google Duo or WhatsApp. Otherwise, that member couldn’t join the call in any way. However, this may cease to be an obstacle with what we are going to explain to you.

How to make a video call between an iPhone and an Android by FaceTime

Neither Zoom, nor Discord, nor Skype… you’re going to make a FaceTime video call, even if you have an Android. The only requirement is that there must be an iPhone in the call, otherwise it will not be possible.

We say this because the system to establish the call is the same that you find in many other applications of the style. Do you need an iPhone to send the invite link to FaceTime. In addition, it is essential that device contains iOS 15 onwardsotherwise this function will not be available.

Thanks to this invitation link, you can include both an Android and a Windows computer in the video call. A function that greatly facilitates the interaction between Apple users with those of other platforms. This is the step by step you must follow to achieve it:

Start the FaceTime app on your iPhone or iPad.

on your iPhone or iPad. Once started on the main screen, click on the option « Create link «.

«. Before getting the link, you must give your meeting or video call a recognizable name, which you can do in « Add name «.

«. From that moment on, you will be able to share the link with the rest of the participants. The app will show you in the menu «Actions»Several ways where you can send it, such as Airdrop, by email or by instant messaging, such as WhatsApp or Telegram.

Once you have sent the link to the recipient, they will open it from their Android and will be forwarded to a web page . This is important, as that person will enter a web version of FaceTime , so no additional app has to be downloaded. From the browser, you can add a name and set up the video call.

. This is important, as that person will enter a , so no additional app has to be downloaded. From the browser, you can add a name and set up the video call. Will have some configuration optionssuch as mute the microphone, disable the camera, change the view of the camera, or leave the call.

It would all be. All the user has to do with the iPhone is start the app and generate an invitation link. Of course, this link you can send it to as many members as you wantas it is not only limited to one recipient. Despite the simplicity of the process, keep in mind that the Android user will have a higher battery consumption, since the video call is made from a web version, which is not as optimized as an application.

It is a very important novelty that Apple provides since iOS 15, since in the past it was impossible to make a FaceTime if the two devices were not belonging to Apple. Thanks to these simple steps, you can make video calls quickly and without downloading an additional app.