In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the brands that has grown the most in recent years is realme, which with a very aggressive strategy in terms of prices squeezes all its rivals.

If you are thinking of buying a mobile, you probably have already seen and studied a few, maybe from Xiaomi, Samsung and there is a brand that arrived in Spain much more recently: realme.

In addition to many cheap mobiles, Realme sells other phones that have little to envy the best on the market, although with much tighter prices. This is the case of the realme GT 5G, which we were able to submit to analysis with excellent results.

Now, on the occasion of the 11.11 of AliExpress, you can buy the realme GT 5G much cheaper, for only 399 euros, for only 354 euros when applying the discount code ESD1143. By contrast, its usual price on Amazon is 459 euros, and that already has a fairly large discount.



With Snapdragon 888 this mobile is one of the most powerful mobiles of 2021. In addition, temporarily its price is much lower than normal.

We talk about an offer from AliExpress Plaza, that is, your product is already in Spain, in a national warehouse, so in just three days you will have your purchase at home without going through customs and without additional surcharges, nor for VAT.

It comes with a charger compatible with European plugs, something to always keep in mind when buying mobile phones in stores that obviously import them from Asian countries.

If you are lucky, you can apply the coupon D11ES50 to discount 50 euros on the fixed price, one of the several coupons of different amounts that AliExpress has on this 11.11.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Its features are, needless to say, excellent, starting with a spectacular Super AMOLED screen with 120 Hz, as well as a Snapdragon 888 processor that can run absolutely any Android application or game without messing up.

In this case, you can choose between two of its colors, both at the same base price of 399 euros, although it is not available in yellow, one of the most striking of all.

For the price that the realme GT has right now it even surpasses its main rivals, starting with Xiaomi themselves, especially the new Mi 11T Pro that was presented just a month ago.