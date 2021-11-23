Although today there are many music platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer Music, there are still people who choose radio stations. Drivers radio stations have put their stations online, so that people can listen to music and also the programs that are presented there.

If you have internet at home, you can listen to any radio station regardless of whether it is located on the other side of the world. Next, we will explain how to listen to radio stations that are in another country using applications or programs from a phone or a computer.

What are the most famous radio stations in the world?

Around the world there are hundreds of radio stations, but only a few stand out from all the majority, this is due to the good music they play and its programs. Those things are what make a radio station successful and that it is widely listened to by people.

The most listened to radio stations worldwide they are Radio Oye from Mexico, Radio Maresia from Brazil, Radio Caliente 97 from Panama, Radio Z from Costa Rica, Radio All Southern Rock from the United States. Others of the recognized ones are Radio Hawaiian of Hawaii, Radio Kabu of Argentina, Radio Garden and Cumbre Stereo 103.1 of Venezuela.

These are the most prominent radio stations all over the world. Sure, some of them are better known than others, but they are defined as the best because they are always within the Top Ranking of stations in the country. Based on these evaluations you can know exactly the popularity of that radio station.

How can you access the content of ‘Radio Garden’ from your device?

There are two ways to access Radio Garden content, from the radio web and also from the application. For those who have computers, they can access from the website and those with mobile phones can download the app directly from the Play Store.

The content of this station is the best. That is why people always prefer to listen to it before using music platforms such as Spotify, SoundCloud, Apple Music or Deezer. So if you want enjoy Radio Garden content it is preferable that you download the application. And in case you want to use the web browser, try to download one that doesn’t stop playing online audio.

It should be noted that there is a way to listen to FM stations without having the internet, this is possible on both Android and iOS system devices. However, the problem with this is that will not be able listen to international stations. However, with this way of listening to stations there is still the possibility of enjoying local stations.

What is the best application to download and listen to multinational radios?

In the Play Store and the internet, there are hundreds of applications and programs for listening to FM radio stations online. But it could be said that among all these applications the best one is called ‘FM Radio – Live and direct stations’. With this app, you can listen to live radio stations from anywhere and you will not have to pay anything to download the application or to use its services.

The application brings available access to more than 50,000 stations with various genres of music. In addition, almost none of these stations has excessive advertising, which will allow for enjoy the programs more and the music that is broadcast live.

In the case of people who do not have mobile phones, but rather use a computer, the alternative to listen to international stations is Winamp. With the Winamp program, the only thing you need is the name of the radio and an internet connection to be able to listen to all the content that is transmitted by the station.

It is important that you know the data consumption that listening to an internet radio represents. If you go to listen to the radio using mobile data It is recommended that you first see if your plan has enough navigation data. Now, if you have Wi-Fi at home, there is nothing to worry about, since you will have unlimited data.

What website allows you to listen to internet radio from different countries?

If Winamp is not compatible with your computer’s operating system, you would have to use a web page to listen to the content of international radio stations. Next, we will show you what they are the best websites to listen to stations from other countries through an internet connection.

Streema

Streema is like a kind of directory for online radio stations that allows you to create a list of favorite radio stations. Once you make that favorite list of stations, the web will allow you to listen to them whenever you want. With this website, the most popular internet radio stations are those that are completely free.

Emisora.org.es

Emisora.org.es is a website where everyone, regardless of age, has access to musical content and dynamic programs. This is the web of a radio station highly recognized in Spain where you can listen to stations without the need for programs, much less applications.