How to join a friend's game on Stadia without an invite!

Stadia lets you join a friend’s game without an invitation. We share the trick to enter a multiplayer session of several games, including Far Cry 6.

Google is gradually adding more and more cool functions to Stadia, many of which we have been waiting for a long time and others, are a pleasant surprise because they have been very useful.

For example, the store search function that was recently added. But now, Google surprises us with the launch of an option to join a friend’s game without an invitation.

The new option arrives with the latest update and positions Stadia on a par with other gaming platforms. The function facilitates the possibility of playing together, whether between friends or strangers, you can allow others to join your multiplayer session without invitation or join a friend’s game without an invitation.

9to5Google posted a support page finding that the option to join a multiplayer session without invitation is available in some select games, such as Far Cry 6.

How to join a friend’s game without an invitation on Stadia

Turns out that Stadia’s privacy settings allow players to customize who can enter their multiplayer session. You can set this for friends, your friends and their friends, all players or no one.

To activate the option and join an uninvited multiplayer session, just follow these simple steps:

1. Go to the privacy tab of the Stadia settings.

2. Enter the section Current game and enable the option Join your current game, to allow others to join a multiplayer game without an invitation.

Ready! You already know how to configure Stadia so that others can join your multiplayer session without invitation. or you can join a friend’s game without invitation.