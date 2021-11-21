Today there are many messaging applications through which we can keep in touch with the people we deal with best and our family members. This time we are going to teach you how to listen to voice memos on WhatsApp before sending them and how to listen to a voice memo without the person who sent it knowing.

What requirements do I need to know to want to listen to an audio before sending it?

If after you have recorded a voice memo to send it to one of your contacts on WhatsApp you want to listen to it and make sure it sounds good and that you have not forgotten to say something important, you have to take these things into account.

First of all we always have to have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on our cell phone because in these updates new functions are always added. So it is much better that you are always on the lookout for these updates.

How can I listen to my voice notes in the same chat before sending them?

Although this is a function that would be very helpful in WhatsApp, the application does not have this option officially so we have to resort to tricks to listen to this note.

Using iPhone

From iPhone phones this is going to be very easy to do. First you have to enter the chat to which you want to send the voice note. Now you have to slide the screen down and deactivate the mobile data or the Wifi connection. Then, you can proceed to record this voice note and then you can listen to it by pressing the play button. If you are satisfied you can activate the internet connection again to send the voice memo.

With Android

In the case of Android devices, the method that we explain to you for iPhone phones will not work, since there is only a button to cancel the sending of the note or upload it to be sent. Here you have to do something else that is different, you will go to the chat and you will start recording the voice memo. When you think that you have said everything you wanted to express, you are going to press the apps button in the background, which in most phones is the central one.

Now, you have to enter WhatsApp again and the note that you have recorded will be paused and to listen to it only you have to move the playbar until the start and you will tap the play button. So you will hear this voice note and if you like how it turned out you can send it.

From the PC

From WhatsApp web you will be able to listen to your notes more easily because here if the option to listen to your voice notes before sending them is included, you just have to log in to WhatsApp Web. Now, you will be located in the chat you want to send the note to. When you have already recorded it, you are going to click on the icon of a red box, now you will be able to hear the voice note and then you can send it.

How to listen to someone else’s audio on WhatsApp without opening the chat?

There is also the question of wanting to listen to a voice memo without the person who sent it to us knowing that we have heard it. So we are going to teach you too several ways to do this.

Disable WiFi

This is the easiest and most familiar way for all people to listen to a voice memo without showing that we have opened the message. You only have to swipe your cell phone screen from the top and turn off the Wifi. After you open the chat and listen to the voice note, the only drawback that this method has is that the other person will know that you have heard them as soon as you activate the Wi-Fi of the phone.

From the notification panel

This is another way to listen to a voice note without having to enter your WhatsApp, you just have to slide the phone screen down when you receive the voice note and there you will click on play and you can reply from there if you wish.

Forwarding the audio to another chat

With this way, the other person will not be able to know that you have played the voice note, you just have to press the note for a few seconds and then you will press the forward message icon at the top of the screen. Now you are going to choose the contact you want to send the message to. After you will be able to listen to the audio and delete it so that the other person you sent it to does not hear it.