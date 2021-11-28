Sociopaths: what they are like and how to identify them

Sociopaths tend to display behaviors that reveal their condition. Let’s see what traits characterize them.

Reviewed and approved by the psychologist Elena Sanz the November 28, 2021. Last update: November 28, 2021

Sociopathy, also known as antisocial personality disorder, is one of the mental health conditions about which several misunderstandings have been created. Movies and television series have helped create some myths, as well as prejudices towards those who suffer from it. Today we show you what sociopaths really are like and what characterizes them.

This disorder should in no case be confused with asocial behaviors or antisocial behaviors. For example, the latter can develop without any diagnosable condition. Although many sociopaths can hide their behavior very well, in practice there are some indications that can alert us that one suffers from this mental disorder.

Sociopathy: a relatively common disorder

Sociopaths often have great problems adapting to the norms of the communities in which they operate.

A sociopath is a person with antisocial personality disorder. It is a disorder that cannot be diagnosed during childhood, since The experts They suggest waiting until the patient reaches 18 years of age to make an objective assessment of their behavior (this begins at around 8 years of age).

It is not very clear why sociopathy develops. I agree with you researchers, traumatic experiences in childhood (abuse, violence, neglect) can trigger it. Too It has been suggested that up to 56% of cases are explained through genetic contributions. Both hypotheses are accepted among the main causes.

I agree with you studies, between 2% and 3% of the population is sociopath. This percentage increases to 60% in the male prison community; so we know that it is more common in men than women. The ratio is estimated to be 3 to 1 in relation to sex.

Antisocial personality disorder is a chronic condition, one characterized by the following:

Breach of the law.

Inability to establish stable social relationships.

Inability to distinguish right from wrong (therefore there is contempt for both).

Tendency to manipulation.

Tendency to deception.

Problems maintaining a stable normative behavior.

Most sociopaths, due to their impulsive behavior, often experience suicide attempts, homicide, injuries, and accidents; as well as scoring more in viral and sexually transmitted infections. Therefore, the death rate is higher among sociopaths than other groups (It is one of the most difficult disorders to treat).

How are sociopaths different from psychopaths?

Psychopathy and sociopathy are often thought of as the same disorder. Although they share characteristics in common, The experts they do not fail to point out that they are dealing with different conditions. In general, a psychopath manifests the same symptoms as a sociopath, only with a greater intensity.

In this sense, a patient with psychopathic disorder will manifest episodes of violence, aggression, manipulation and lack of empathy greater than someone with antisocial personality disorder. Dozens of myths have also been created around psychopathy, most of them false.

The truth is that there is no clear border between one or another condition, as well as the behavior they manifest. Indeed, a psychopath may not have a history of violence; but there is another type of disruptive behavior (such as compulsive lying). Both sociopaths and psychopaths have emotions, another misconception that has been created around them..

How are sociopaths different from narcissists?

As in the previous case, in popular culture it is thought that every narcissist is a sociopath, and vice versa. The difference is subtle, but these are different conditions. In fact, narcissistic personality disorder is counted among the differential diagnoses for sociopathy.

They both share a lack of empathy, manipulation, and recurrent lying, but narcissists are generally not violent or aggressive. In DSM 5 narcissism and psychopathy share the same group (B), along with borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder.

How to identify a sociopath?

Identifying a sociopath can be somewhat complicated, but in general they are people with anger problems, it is difficult for them to follow the laws and they do not know how to differentiate between good and evil.

After the previous presentation, you are ready to know the signs to identify sociopaths. You have already learned that not everyone shares the same behavior, although they do have some traits that can raise suspicions. The researchers indicate the following features of sociopathy:

Generalized pattern of contempt for others.

Lack of remorse for their behaviors (theft, violence, aggression and others).

Lack of responsibility (which prevents them from maintaining commitments in normative life: working, meeting the rent, paying debts and so on).

Impulsive behaviors (a sociopath does not plan his actions).

Irritability manifested in physical and verbal violence.

Tricks and lies that are done for personal gain (which leads them to commit acts such as scams, identity theft, and so on).

Disregard for your own safety and that of others.

Tendency to manipulation.

Alcohol or recreational drug abuse problems.

Constant tendency to go against established laws.

Lack of long-term planning based on your decisions.

As we pointed out, this disorder cannot be diagnosed before the age of 18. By then it can be explained by means of conduct disorders (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, oppositional defiant disorder and others). If the pattern started before age 15 and continues after age 18, sociopathy can be considered as a possible diagnosis.

In general, sociopaths are not able to perceive that they have a problem; so that by themselves they do not seek help or reflect on their behavior. Although pharmacological and psychological therapy can help, the truth is that it is not an easy condition to treat. The evidence indicates that treatment abandonment is quite common.

We hope that what we have exposed has served as a guide to know how to identify sociopaths. It is a highly variable disorder that has high repercussions on the individual’s social life. This is why it will not go unnoticed, since there will always be new episodes that will go against the normative state of society.

It might interest you …