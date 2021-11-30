Navigating the social network Facebook is something that over time has become part of people’s daily routine. There is hardly any person who lasts a whole day without logging into their Facebook account to check if you have been tagged something, to see the reactions your photo has received or, but to chat on Messenger.

In view of this, Facebook incorporated a browsing time limit function, for people who want to stop using Facebook so much. We will show you shortly how to limit the time you spend on Facebook.

What are the time query categories and what do they consist of?

The time query categories are those that show you the amount of time you spend on Facebook and consist of making yourself know how much time you spend on Facebook. Look at each of the things that it consists of:

Time per day

The categories of time per day query shows you the amount of time you spend daily on your Facebook account.

Day vs. Evening

These categories also show you what times do you use your account the most From Facebook. There are those who use their account more during the day and there are others who use it more during the night. With the categories of time queries, you will be able to know this type of data.

By visits

Visits tell you the number of times you open your facebook account in a day or two. These data are completely accurate and are never wrong. In addition to seeing your browsing time on Facebook, you can also link your account with Instagram.

Facebook’s silent mode consists of disable notifications of all kinds of publications within Facebook to keep us away from interaction with others. To program this Facebook feature, you have to do the following:

Open the Facebook app Login to your profile Head to settings Within the settings, go to the ‘Settings / Privacy’ section Now, select the option ‘Your time on Facebook’ Finally, program the time you want the ‘Silent mode’ to remain active

How and where to activate a daily time reminder to manage my time?

To activate the ‘My daily time’ alerts within Facebook it is important that you use certain processes. Next, we will show you how perform this process on mobile devices and on computers:

From the mobile application for Android and iOS

On the app for Android and iOS, the process is very simple and easy. Pay attention to each of these processes that must be executed:

Open the Facebook app Login to your profile Press the icon of the 3 vertical stripes Enter the ‘Privacy / Security’ section Then, press the option ‘Your time’ and configure the time you will spend on Facebook

Once you finish and activate this mode, Facebook will remind you with an alert the times you are exceeding the time stipulated by you to navigate on Facebook. In other words, once you activate this mode, the notifications will be enabled on their own. On Facebook while browsing, you can create custom avatars to modify the appearance of your profile.

From the web browser

From the website you must carry out a very similar process the one mentioned before that applies to mobile devices. The first thing is to open the internet browser:

Then enter the facebook web Press the down arrow icon next to the bell Select the option ‘Settings’ Then, in there choose the one that says ‘Privacy’ Finally, enter ‘Your time on Facebook’

By activating the option ‘Your time’ you can review whenever you want the amount of time you spend on Facebook from your phone. The way in which these kinds of things are checked changes depending on the device you use.

Android devices

With phones that have an Android system, you just have to enter your account, go to the ‘Settings / Privacy’ section, click on ‘Your time on Facebook’ and enter ‘View time’. There you will visualize each of the times you enter Facebook and the amount of time you spend on it.

IOS devices

Since the cell phones with iOS system you should do almost the same thing, only with the difference that the name of some options will change. To start open the app, go to the ‘Settings / Privacy’ section, enter ‘Your time’ and select the option ‘View time’.

These kinds of things can be seen by changing the time that is measured in the ‘Your time’ section. There, you can ask for the specification of the time you dedicate each week, but Facebook will not give you the weekly time just like that, you are the one who should personalize this kind of thing.

The amount of time you spend on Facebook it can be greatly reduced by just making a few adjustments. Pay attention to what these settings are:

Set news preferences

Many spend much of their time on Facebook watching the news, if only they set the type of news they want to see, they could save a lot of time. If you personalize the notifications that you want Facebook to place for you, you will be able to spend less time on Facebook.

Control notifications

Being aware of reactions, comments and all this kind of thing, makes us spend more time on Facebook. So if you disable notifications, you will save more of your time.

Check your activity weekly

Checking your activity on Facebook will help you to know if you still spend a lot of time on the social network or if you need to take more measures.