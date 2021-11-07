In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Treadmills don’t have to be very expensive and this one from Cecotec will help you get in shape without having to go cold (or hot).

Getting in shape is a never-ending mission that requires effort and great gifts of willpower. But as the thermometer is dangerously close to one digit, the desire to play sports disappears, although it has its benefits.

Don’t let this happen to you. A treadmill or treadmill is one of the best investments you can make if you want to get in shape and don’t want to be hot or cold.

This Cecotec RunnerFit Sprint treadmill it is practical both for runners and for people who only want to walk a few kilometers and is on sale for 329 euros.



Foldable treadmill with a running surface of 123 x 40 cm. It has an automatic folding system and wheels to store it in a corner after use. It equips 12 automatic programs, 5 speeds and 3 levels of incline.

It is available in the Cecotec online store in Spain, so the shipping is free and also the delivery times are really short, in a couple of working days you can have it at home.

In other stores such as Amazon it is also available, but it is much more expensive, at 410 euros.

This Cecotec RunnerFit Sprint treadmill features a tape measuring 123 x 40 centimeters, enough space for everyone to walk or run.

The speed that your engine is capable of reaching goes from 0.8 km / h and up to 14 km / h.

To help it take up little space, it can be folded by raising the tape, in this way it can be put in some part of your house where it does not interrupt the passage, but when you want to play sports put it anywhere. It also has front wheels to move it.

Count with one LCD panel to know the speed and the kilometers you have traveled, as well as a heart rate monitor that you can activate by placing your hands on the sides.

In addition, it has two bottle holders and support to leave the mobile or a tablet.

If you want to do sports at home and you are a fan of running or walking for kilometers, but you do not want or can expose yourself to the cold or suffocating summer heat, a treadmill like this one from Cecotec is your definitive purchase.