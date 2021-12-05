Back in 2018, WhatsApp launched its statuses, with the same name as the text statuses of “Hello! I’m using WhatsApp” but a more typical functionality of Instagram stories. You can post photos, videos or texts for your friends to see, with the advantage that you can also see who has seen them.

As in Instagram or Facebook stories, in the WhatsApp statuses you can see who has seen it and at what exact time. We tell you how to check it because the truth is that it is a bit hidden for those who have not done it before.

Who can see your statuses

Before you know who has seen your WhatsApp statuses, you may be interested in seeing who can potentially see them. This depends on states privacy settings that you have in your WhatsApp account.

You will find the privacy options of the states in the WhatsApp settings, within the privacy section. The default settings is that the people you have in your contacts will be able to see the statuses you publish, although you can use these three options:

My contacts . Only the people you have in your WhatsApp contacts can see the statuses you post

My contacts, except . This option gives permission to see your statuses to all your contacts, but you can choose some specific contacts that will not be able to see them.

Just share with. This is the most restrictive option, as it implies that only the specific people you choose will have permission to view your statuses and no one else.

Who has seen your WhatsApp statuses

After knowing who can potentially see your statuses, the moment comes see who has seen it officially. Keep in mind that there are some tricks by which you can see someone’s statuses without their knowledge and, in this case, they do not appear registered, of course.

To find out, open your own status from the corresponding tab and at the bottom it shows the icon of an eye with a number. The number corresponds to the number of people who have seen this status and by clicking on this icon (or swiping up) you will see the list of people who have seen the status and at what time.

If you have published several statuses at the same time, you can repeat the process changing from one to another, but you can also view a quick summary Yes, in the status tab, you tap on the “…” button. All the statuses that you have published in the last 24 hours and how many people have seen each of them are then displayed.

The previous list does not indicate who has seen each state, so to know that you must tap on one of them to open it and slide up. The statuses are only visible by the people you have in your contacts, so they will appear with the name that you have saved in the phonebook.