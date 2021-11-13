More users than you might wonder how to know if you have a virus on your iPhone or iPad. And it is that in recent times, there are certain web pages that launch pop-ups with the intention of deceiving the user and making him download an app or sign up for a payment service to protect his device. In this article we are going to tell you everything you need to know about this topic.

The short explanation: there are no viruses on your iPhone or iPad

This is the short explanation. Under normal conditions, an iPhone or any iOS device cannot have viruses. By virus we understand:

A software that aims to alter the normal functioning of the computer, without the user’s permission or knowledge. Viruses usually replace executable files with other files infected with their code. Viruses can intentionally destroy data stored on a computer, although there are also other more harmless ones, which only cause annoyance.

Under normal conditions, an iPhone or iPad cannot be infected by a virus

iOS is the operating system of your iPhone or iPad, from which Apple has strict control and security. Among other security measures, Apple employs the sandboxing to isolate processes and apps, preventing system failures, errors and apps from performing unauthorized actions. iOS also has an App Store as the only way to install apps on your devices, a store that is under the direct supervision of Apple: each app is reviewed before being approved. A point that Epic Games has wanted to break through third-party stores, but lost when facing Apple in a recent lawsuit.

That said, your iPhone or iPad not free of threats 100% virus. No operating system is completely secure.

The long explanation: iOS isn’t foolproof





Security measures created by Apple to prevent viruses from entering your iPhone or iPad they are not perfect. iOS may have errors yet to be discovered and without a solution from Apple, but that certain hackers they do know and figure out how to exploit it to their advantage. These errors are not frequent, since Apple constantly searches its systems in search of them, to correct them as soon as possible.

A well-known example was the Pegasus case several years ago. More than a virus for iPhone, it was a malware or malicious code that takes advantage of these types of errors to gain unauthorized access to certain characteristics and functions of a device, as we said then:

[Pegasus] provides access to cameras, microphones and GPS. But it is also capable of recording activity in messaging, videoconferencing and other communication media chats.

In 2015, a series of iOS vulnerabilities exploited to spy on citizens by the Saudi Arabian government was discovered, some errors already corrected by Apple

But you don’t have to worry about this particular bug, because Apple fixed it many years ago with iOS 9.3.5. In the case of apps, there have also been some with dark intentions that have crept through the filters and reviews of the App Store. Apple reacted quickly with an iOS security update to limit its negative impact as soon as possible. Other platforms they are not so easy to correct problems as in the case of the iPhone and Apple.

What can I do to avoid viruses on my iPhone





If you are concerned that your iPhone or iPad might be infected with a virus or malware, these are the recommendations that we can give you:

Keep your device always updated . IOS updates released by Apple frequently contain bug fixes and security enhancements.

. IOS updates released by Apple frequently contain bug fixes and security enhancements. Avoid doing the jailbreak to your device. The jailbreak It is increasingly difficult to perform, but it allows you to install apps not allowed by Apple in the App Store or download apps without paying for them. But when doing the jailbreak, you also open the door to other security risks that iOS normally protects you from.

Always avoid opening suspicious links , whether you receive them by email, SMS, iMessage or any other way. Messages written with misspellings, in foreign languages ​​or with strange expressions should raise the alarm.

, whether you receive them by email, SMS, iMessage or any other way. Messages written with misspellings, in foreign languages ​​or with strange expressions should raise the alarm. Another way to compromise your devices used by criminals is to trick you into giving them your passwords. Often impersonating Apple or another provider you trust. NEVER send your passwords online or to someone who asks for them over the phone.

Set the two factor authentication to increase the security of your Apple ID and other services you use. Here we tell you how to activate it in your Apple account.

to increase the security of your Apple ID and other services you use. Here we tell you how to activate it in your Apple account. Set up and use Touch ID or Face ID so no one can access your device. Set a 6-digit lock code instead of 4. Many exploits Security requires physical access to the device.

Avoid whenever you can connect to unprotected WiFi networks for a password. During the holidays it is tempting to do this, but you would be exposing all your network traffic to whoever is watching it.

Other options like installing an antivirus app it will only waste your time and money. Those sold in the App Store as antivirus actually have functions that are already integrated into your iPhone or iPad, such as photo protection, backups or searching for the device when it is lost.

Horror! I think my iPhone has a virus





The image above is the typical pop-up that appears on some dubious (or legitimate) web pages with the intention to deceive you and pay to “get rid” of viruses that do not exist. Something that is not necessary because the most normal thing is that your device is not infected. Apple explains how to fix this problem on iOS if it becomes persistent:

If the popup doesn’t close or reappears, you can tap the smart search field and enter a new URL or search term. You can also close the tab directly: tap and then on that tab.





If your case is different and you think you may have a virus on your iPhone, try the following:

Update your device to the latest version available from Settings> General> Software updates.

your device to the latest version available from Settings> General> Software updates. Clear cookies Safari from Settings> Safari> Clear history and website data. This will erase all user and password data that you have entered in web forms, so you will have to enter them again the next time you visit them.

Safari from Settings> Safari> Clear history and website data. This will erase all user and password data that you have entered in web forms, so you will have to enter them again the next time you visit them. Update the apps to their latest version if you notice that the strange behavior of your iPhone occurs when you are in a third-party app. Checking the apps that consume the most battery can give you a clue, go to Settings> Battery to find out.

One of the most radical options consists of restoring your iPhone and configure it as a new device. That is, when you restore it, do not install the last backup you made. You will have to configure every aspect of your iPhone manually.

and configure it as a new device. That is, when you restore it, do not install the last backup you made. You will have to configure every aspect of your iPhone manually. And the way we call thermonuclear is to put the iPhone in DFU mode, to restore it from scratch.

If you are not sure how to proceed, make an appointment at a Apple Store or Apple Authorized Store.

This is all we can tell you if you were wondering how to know if your iPhone has a virus. For any questions, you can leave us a comment below.