Sonic the Hedgehog 2, a sequel to the successful live action film The Blue Porcupine, presents its first official poster that confirms the release date of the film, and it was also revealed the day we will see the trailer for the long-awaited film.

Through the film’s official twitter account it was announced that the December 9 The first preview of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the launch of the trailer will be during the delivery of the Game Awards 2021.

The poster shows us that in the tape of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 We will have the return of the Sega mascot in an adventure in which he will be accompanied by his best friend, the fox Miles Prower better as “Tails”.

One of the most important points is the confirmation of the return of Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, Sonic’s nemesis par excellence, who in the first film caused a great impact thanks to his funny interpretation of the character on the big screen.

The official poster of the second Sonic movie lets us see that the gadgets and vehicles that Dr. Robotnik uses will be back, an example of this is the Eggmobile’s film debut, and for this sequel Carrey will look like Doctor Ivo Robotnik Eggman that we have seen in games.

What is known so far about Sonic 2

A filtration revealed the supposed synopsis of the film that reveals how Sonic and Tails must team up to try to stop the Dr. Robotnik and his new partner, Knuckles, who are looking for an emerald that has the power to build and destroy civilizations.

In August of this year, the English actor, Idris Elba, confirmed through a post on twitter that he would be in charge of providing the voice of Knuckles.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be released on April 8, 2022 and has in its cast Ben Schwartz (the voice of Sonic), Jim Carrey (Doctor Robotnik), James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Adam Pally, Natasha Rothwell and Idris Elba.