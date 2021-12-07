The filters of the Snapchat application have marked a before and after for selfies; without a doubt, it is one of those essential applications for anyone. But you don’t need a cell phone to have it, now you can install it even on your Mac computer. Learn how to install and use Snapchat on your Mac with the Bluestacks app.

Using this Android emulator, you will be able to enjoy all the features that have made Snapchat one of the most innovative applications of the last decade. Discover the safe way to download and install this application on your Mac, how to use it to get Snapchat and enjoy using its filters from your Mac computer’s webcam.

What risks can your Mac computer have when installing Bluestacks?

Before proceeding with the download and installation of Bluestacks, there are some important points to highlight for the security of your Mac. The Snapchat application is designed exclusively for mobile devices, so there is no version for computer. The solution to this is a program that emulate the Android system on your Mac.

However, these types of applications carry certain risks. For example, they can affect the performance of your computer when running applications that are not intended for that platform. Also, some come from unreliable sites that include other unwanted programs in their installers.

To avoid all these risks, you should try limit the use of emulated applications on your computer. A trusted emulator that avoids most of these problems is Bluestacks, which has the best performance and does not negatively impact your Mac. However, there is another danger that you should be careful of when installing this emulator.

Contain computer viruses for your Mac

When downloading files from the Internet, there is always the risk that the application contains a computer virus. To avoid this, download from official websites and perform frequent antivirus scans on your Mac. In this way, you will save yourself any inconvenience when downloading and installing your Bluestacks emulator.

What are the steps to take to install Bluestacks on your Mac?

With everything prepared, the first thing you should do is access the ‘System Preferences’. In the ‘Privacy and security’ section you must enable app installation that do not come from the App Store. This permission is essential to avoid system conflicts before downloading the Bluestacks emulator on your Mac.

You can then go to Bluestacks website for start downloading the installer file. Select the latest version available for the macOS system and save the file to your computer. Then you will have to open the file and grant the permissions requested by the installer, as well as accept the conditions and terms of use.

After finishing the installation, you can open the emulator from the ‘Applications’ folder. You shall set up your username and avatar, as well as some other preferences to ensure that your experience using the emulator is as personalized as possible.

How to install Snapchat on Bluestacks effectively on your Mac?

With the main interface set up, you can use the Google app store to download Snapchat. But first, you must sign in to your google account, such as on an Android device, to open access to the Play Store. In this way, you will be able to install Android applications using Bluestacks very easily.

After that, you will only have to search for ‘Snapchat’ between the categories of the store or using the quick search bar. The interface is identical to what you could experience on an Android Tablet, so it will be very easy for you to navigate intuitively. Press ‘Install’ when you find the application and wait for the download to be done automatically.

With the application installed on your Mac, it will only remain log in to your Snapchat account to start using it. It should be remembered that you must open the emulator to access the application each time you plan to use it. Also, keep in mind that logging in there will close sessions open on other devices.

How can you use Snapchat effects in the application already installed on your Mac?

Thanks to the emulator, you will be able to use Snapchat’s features as if it were a mobile device. Therefore, you will have access to the instant messages of the application and the stories from your friends and other accounts that you follow. You can also use your Mac’s GPS system to activate functions that require geo-location.

And most importantly, you can use Snapchat filters and effects with the camera of your Mac computer. You can do it in the same way as you would on your cell phone, since the emulator ensures that the interface is exactly the same. There is a wide variety of filters available that you can add to your profile to take fun selfies.

Manually focus your face on the screen to display the quick effects tab or go into settings to explore the lots of custom filters offered by Snapchat. You can search for specific effects and even save them to keep them on your favorite filter ribbon.

Why can’t you properly install or use Snapchat on your Mac and what to do?

Snapchat is a mobile application, so there is no desktop version. As it is not designed for such a platform, it is possible that it is susceptible to errors during its execution with Bluestacks. One cause may be that your computer does not meet the technical requirements for the emulator.

It can also throw an error if you haven’t activated the permission to install third-party applications or if you have downloaded Bluestacks from a page other than the official one. Take into account that even if the application is installed, it may not be compatible with all the functionalities of Snapchat due to the hardware of your computer.