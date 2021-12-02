The Free Fire ranges continue to grow, players will have to hone their skills as the OB31 update has changed the game once again. A new rank was added to Free Fire, this rank will be unlocked once they surpass the Heroic rank, only some players will be able to become all ‘Masters’ in the battle royale, if you want unlock ‘Master rank‘, here’s how to do it.

Garena revealed the arrival of a new range with the Free Fire OB31 update, this range is named after: Teacher. This rank will be exclusive to players who manage to exceed the ‘Heroic’ rank, something like 3,200 ranked points. We have prepared this guide for you to achieve get ‘Master’ rank ASAP. Are you ready?

To obtain the new ‘Master’ rank, players from Free fire They will have to reach the ‘Heroic’ rank, this rank can only be achieved once you exceed 3200 qualifying points, if you cannot get more than 3200, you will not be able to pass to the next rank. Previously, players had to surpass the 300 highest scoring players in their region to get the rank: Grandmaster, same that now can only be obtained with more than 4000 points.

The best way to get the new ‘Master’ rank is in the company of friends or a strong squad, remember that Ranked points are only obtained when you manage to reach the top 5 in Battle Royale mode. If you and your team don’t make it to the top 5, you won’t be able to claim a reasonable number of points.

On the other hand, players who have ‘Double Points Cards’ will be able to climb the ranks faster, although at the moment the cards are not available, some players managed to buy a large number of these when they were on sale almost ago. one year.