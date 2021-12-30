Terraria is a video game that has been maintained today thanks to its improvements and novelties that keep the attention of its loyal players and that, of course, win the attraction of new participants. Its adventures, explorations and activities allow you to fully enjoy this type of open world game.

Over time, this title has released some versions and one of the The most relevant updates have been 1.4.1, this has focused on correct and improve what has already been implemented, as well as adding new objects, achievements and other content that have made a difference.

One of the main novelties of this update has been the inclusion of 15 new Terraria achievements, which have given a lot to talk about since then. For this reason, this time we will help you find each of them. If you have any other questions about it, you can consult the complete Terraria guide.

In summary, some of the new features implemented in this open world that has marked a big change since then are the ones mentioned below:

Fifteen new achievements.

New items, most of which are focused on summoners.

Bug fixes from past updates.

A new non-playable character (NPC or NPC).

Balance and quality of life modifications.

Appearance sets (new) especially for contest winners.

Final credits annex.

And finally, a totally complete change in the vision of objects of vanity.

If you are starting in the world of Terraria and do not fully understand some of these improvements and implementations, you can visit our tips guide for Terraria where we will tell you everything you need to start playing.

If you are a gamer who loves Terraria’s achievements, you can’t help but remember those that they completely changed the world of this video game, making a total of 104 achievements. Among them we will highlight the additions in version 1.4.1.

Fear me not

This achievement is obtained from Dreadnautilus, a killer mollusk and is one of the 5 enemies Summoned while fishing during the Blood Moon and is on Hard Mode; It is characterized by lurking beneath the surface of bloodthirsty waters. The dreadnautilus is much rarer than the other 4 fishing enemies and is produced from a single spawn attempt (10%) on average. But nevertheless, is the most difficult compared to the other enemies.

Fae Flayer

Obtained after defeating the Empress of Light, which is responsible for the lights and glare. This is summoned once the rare creature, Prismatc Lacewing spawned on Hallow’s surface is killed during the night, starting at 7:30 pm and 12:00 am after Plantera is defeated in your world.

Jolly Jamboree

It can be bought at the party center to later be activated and have a party.

Only desserts

Is the achievement responsible for the defeat of the Queen Slime, this is a boss that is summoned by using a jelly crystal found in the Hallow. If you want to learn how to summon the Slime Queen, you can visit the boss summoning guide in Terraria where we teach you how to do it.

Hey listen!

It is obtained by meeting a cave fairy, which indicates the location of the treasure. This meeting is very easy (especially for the dishonest) since you just have to go to the map of traps and select a fairy to then release her and thus obtain the achievement.

Hot reels!

It is obtained by fish in a pool of lava with a decoy; For this to be a success you must create a lava net using any type of fishing rod. Once the net is made, you must go to hell where you will catch a special bait or, instead, you will have to fish using a lava rod.

Peaceful neighborhood

To obtain this achievement you will have to build a foggy cemetery, which is a minibioma that will appear when there are 3 or more headstones nearby causing the game’s appearance to become desaturated.

However, the creation of the cemeteries causes the appearance of crows, ghosts, zombies and others enemies of the night which can also appear during the day, in hard mode.

Heliophobia

To obtain this Terraria prize, it will be necessary to trick a gnome, which will later turn into a stone. For this creature to come out, you must enter a large living tree and make it run towards the sunlight.

Feeling mean

This new achievement is obtained by get a village pet a home or the city, and of course, for this you must establish an interaction with it. These pets are non-playable characters that usually appear at dawn just after using a pet license item sold by the zoologist.

These NPCs are identified by presenting house assignment posters and also because they have the ability to share homes with other non-playable characters. However, this type of NPC they lack the means of self-defense, but it does have a caressing effect when it sits right in front of the player and is selected by the player.

Hero of Etheria

It is obtained by avoid ultra powerful forces (in the third stage) of the Army of the Elder.

Lead Owner

This achievement will be obtained by increase a tenant’s happiness level (NPC), as much as possible. This is a super simple and easy task since it only requires a magician, a zoologist and a party girl located in the same home and within the sacred biome in order to then interact with the party girl, thus increasing the happiness of the NPC.

Dead men tell no tales

It is a very easy achievement to obtain, and it’s a new chest of gold. For this you need to go to the map of the traps, choose the dead man’s chest as well as red cables, explosives and a red wrench, then the chest with the explosives and all the cables must be placed, thus allowing the copper to be opened and the prize is obtained.

Infinity +1 Sword

For this achievement it will be necessary get the zenith.

Quite a busy day

It is obtained by fly a kite on a windy day. You can buy this kite at the zoologist.

Boots of the Hero

If you want this achievement, you will have to get the Terraspark Boots, that is to say, of fire and of ice.

Related Guides

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe