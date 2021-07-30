Lovoo is a platform whose main purpose is meet people to make friends, find a partner or just have a good time with new friends. It is available for Windows, Android and for iOS. Here we will talk about why and how you should use it.

Why should I use Lovoo as a dating app?

As we have said, Lovoo is an application where you can meet people to make friends or to flirt, this platform has an elegant and modern design, with a very easy-to-use interface, so that anyone without knowledge of a platform like this can access and take advantage of all the functions it offers.

Your registration is quite fast and has a good number of people already registered who will be available to be your future contacts as you become more familiar with this network. In addition, it has a Premium subscription modality that offers quite attractive functions for a really low price.

In addition to all of the aforementioned, when you use a platform like Lovoo to find a partner, you are making sure to find the profile of the person you are really looking for, with the interests that you would like that person to have, thanks to its affinity system where You can configure the filters so that only the profile of people you are interested in can find you. In the same way, you can make a detailed description of your own profile and thus show you to people who are looking for someone like you and can find you.

Is it possible to use Lovoo without having credits?

If possible, however its use is quite limited, for example without a subscription You can only write to one person per day, through the messages that the platform calls “Icebreakers“Which you should take advantage of very well so as not to spend them on people who do not share any interest with you. Also, you will not be able to place yourself in a good place for match games and your chances of meeting people who can become a possible date will be reduced, however, you will be able to have access to all the basic functions of the platform.

What is the best method to earn credits on Lovoo?

There are really several ways to earn credits for free in Lovoo, the first way is automatic and very simple, and that is that every day that you log into the platform, you will be awarded 5 credits for free, this will only work every 24 hours so that they will only give you 5 credits a day for logging in, but If you enter every day, in a short time you will have accumulated a few credits.

There is a section where the platform can give you up to 50 credits in one day. To qualify for these you must log in to your Lovoo account and go to Boxxy, here you will receive a small daily gift and randomly you may be the winner of those 50 credits, you just have to try each day by entering this section of Boxxy.

You also have the option to earn credits by watching videos suggested by the platform and testing applications promoted by Lovoo, these apps and pages are available if you enter your Lovoo profile settings, go to the “Credits” section and the “Earn free credits” option. You will be redirected to the official games and videos platform so that Lovoo can credit your account with a certain amount of credits depending on whether you try one app or another, and also depending on the duration of the videos you watch.

The games you try will give you rewards only the first time you install them on your mobile, and you must log in to each app you download to test, if you download the app and then delete it with the intention of downloading it again to earn more credits , the platform will detect it and will not credit you any prizeso make sure you learn how Lovoo works so you don’t waste time with these actions.