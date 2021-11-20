This new advanced camera with almost superhero powers would be able, not only to see through the corners, but also to see inside the body of a living being.

Researchers are working on a new camera technology that would be capable of to see through any element, including human tissues and bones, and that may be a privacy issue for people.

Northwestern Engineering Researchers They have developed a new high-resolution camera capable of seeing around corners, but also through human skin and even bones, is commented in a study published in Nature Communications.

This camera would also be able to obtain images of very fast moving objects such as cars at high speed or even the heart that beats of a living being.

“Our technology will usher in a new wave of imaging capabilities“, Has pointed out Florian Willomitzer, author of the McCormick School of Engineering study.

He adds that “Our current sensor prototypes use visible or infrared light, but the principle is universal and could be extended to other wavelengths. For example, the same method could be applied to radio waves for space exploration or underwater acoustic imaging.”.

Although we easily think that these types of sensors can violate our privacy, the truth is that they want to focus this new technology on applications that range from non-invasive medical imaging, early warning navigation systems for vehicles and industrial inspection in confined spaces.

This camera basically what it does is intercept the scattered light coming from an object to reconstruct the information about its travel time to reveal the original object. This new field of research has been called Imaging without line of sight (NLoS) comes with a very high resolution level.

This technology could also be used in the application to objectives as different as seeing around a corner and obtaining images of organs within the human body through tissues and bones.