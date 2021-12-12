All Pokémon fans are very clear that the most popular normal-type Pokémon of all deliveries is Eevee, not only because it is incredibly adorable, but it can also evolve into eight different forms.

Something that has caught our attention is that at the generational height of the Sinnoh remakes, we can evolve Eevee in seven of these ways. However, there are very few ways to get one, as it is not like regular respawns, so you will need to know exactly what to do if you want to add it to your team.

Where to find Eevee in Pokémon Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl

Outside of trade, there are only two ways to get Eevee in the Sinnoh remakes, and both require that you have beaten the Elite Four and the Sinnoh Champion and acquired the National Pokedex. If you want one beforehand, you’ll need to trade it with a friend or use the Global Union Room to trade with another player.

For more after you’ve already got one, catch a Ditto and raise it with Eevee at the Pokémon Nursery in Solaceon Town. Home town

Once you’ve cleared the story and returned home, check your Pokedex to see if you’ve seen all 150 Pokémon in Sinnoh Dex.

If so, head to Sandgem Town and talk to Professor Rowan, who has a special friend visiting. You will receive the National Dex. From here, fly to Hearthome City and talk to Bebe in the house next to the Pokémon Center. She will gift you a level 10 Eevee!

Trophy garden

The other way to get the Gen I Normal type is to catch it in the Trophy Garden.

After obtaining the National Pokedex in the post-game, go to Hearthome City and take the south exit onto Route 212. From here, keep going south and then around the corner until you reach the Pokémon Mansion. Go inside and find the entrance on the left with a maid outside. Disable autosave in Options if you have it enabled and SAVE YOUR GAME! Head into the room and talk to Mr. Backlot. He will tell you about a Pokémon that he has seen outside in his Trophy Garden. If it’s not Eevee, reload until I mention it. Once you say you’ve spotted an Eevee, head back down the hall and head towards the south door to the Trophy Garden. Eevee will have a 5% chance of spawning on grass. Good luck!

If you don’t save and reload, Mr. Backlot will only name one ‘month per day. The above method means that you will get it much faster, just make sure to turn off auto-save.

Evolutions of Eevee in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl

Eevee has seven evolutions available in the Sinnoh remakes, so we will tell you in detail how you have to do it to get your preferred evolution, we must say that in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl