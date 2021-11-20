PRIMUS announced the launch and availability of the Taxiar series. The Ballista90T Mechanical Keyboard, the Gladius8200T RGB Mouse and the Arcus 100T Headset stand out.

“We are announcing the availability of the Taxiar Series, made up of a Keyboard, Mouse and Headset, designed so that during the day students can develop their tasks, including virtual classes or video calls, and during the night they can be gamers and play with the best experience your favorite games “, he explained Erika Merlo, Territory Manager for the Southern Cone of PRIMUS. And he highlighted: “In line with the hierarchy composed of three levels and commanded by elite warriors of ancient Greece (Taxiar, Starat and Polemarc) with which we have thought our products for the brand, is the TAXIAR range, which in the Ancient Greece was conferred on the third highest ranking officer equivalent to a Brigadier. Derived from Taxiarch, which means ‘orderly formation or regiment’, these officers were in charge of conducting all infantry operations effectively. ”

“The Taxiar Combo is made up of our Ballista90T Mechanical keyboard, designed for the most extreme combat, with anti-ghosting technology to overcome the most extreme challenges. Users will be able to expand the full power of video games with PRIMUS ‘advanced red mechanical switch. It has 20 different lighting patterns, 8 preset lighting effects, plus 2 user-programmable modes ”, he explained. Erika merlo. And he added: “It has macro assignment to any key, to simplify long and complex sequences with the keys, this function transforms the tactics of game by means of the instantaneous programming of the software. Its 11 instant-activation multimedia keys give it toggle functionality via FN to provide gamers with direct access to multimedia controls and keyboard lighting effects. With a performance-inspired design and made from high-quality ABS thermoplastic material on a solid metal frame, the keyboard enhances the gamer’s skills with the press of any key. “

“Taxiar is also made up of the Gladius 8200T, our RGB wired gaming mouse with a high precision pixart optical sensor. It has a braided cable and molded USB connector. In addition, it has Omron Microswitches that guarantee ultra-fast performance, exceptional performance and millions of clicks. Its adjustable resolution values ​​stand out, allowing you to switch rapidly between the 6 available levels, up to 8200dpi. It has an ergonomic design for the right hand and textured sides that further stabilize the holding capacity in the hand. It has low friction metal plates, for a smooth sliding on any surface “, he said. Erika merlo. “It has a built-in memory to save the different profiles on the mouse. It was designed with a pixart sensor, which offers exceptional sensitivity that ranges from aiming with extreme pixel precision to accelerating for dizzying maneuvers without interrupting gameplay. “

Finally, within the Taxiar Series, Primus presents the Arcus 100T, the new headset that integrates powerful, high-precision 50mm micro-speakers to offer a clearer, more balanced and bass-accentuated sound, creating a much more captivating and immersive virtual atmosphere during the game. «Conceived for combat, it stands out for its durable and very light structure, which includes a resistant connection cable that prevents the formation of knots. In addition, the ingenious floating design of the headset’s self-adjusting headband ensures the perfect fit and maximum comfort for intense gaming sessions. By reproducing a clearer, more balanced sound with an impressive bass boost, they are able to create a much more captivating and immersive virtual atmosphere during the game, “he said. Erika merlo. And he concluded: “The new PRIMUS headset features a fully removable and flexible omni-directional microphone, which allows it to be adjusted in the exact position or easily removed when not needed. Plus, its ultra-soft leatherette padding capsules fold 90 degrees for easy portability. In this way, it becomes the ideal ally for the modern workspace, in which virtual meetings from the user’s preferred location are commonplace. “

Technical characteristics of the PRIMUS Ballista 90T mechanical gamer keyboard

Type: Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Language: Spanish (Spain)

Interface: USB

Standard keys: 105

Multimedia keys: 11 (via fn mode)

Programmable keys: via software

Indicators: 3 (lock number, shift and windows keys)

Backlight: rainbow effect

Lighting Effects: 20 different lighting patterns, 8 preset lighting effects, plus 2 user-programmable modes

Anti-ghosting function: on all keys

Response speed: 125hz

specs

Material: excellent quality ABS, on a resistant metal frame

Cable type: braided cable with molded usb plug

Cable length: 1.6m

Dimensions: 435 × 125 × 35.5mm

Weight: 668g

System Requirement: Windows: Win XP, Win7, Win8, Win10 (may require driver for win95 and win98 systems), Apple OS: Mac OSX

Black braided cable and molded USB plug with distinctive PRIMUS logo

Specs:

PRIMUS® red switch

Rainbow effect light

70m of keystrokes

switch:

Type: PRIMUS® red mechanical switch

Operation style: linear

Sound profile: silent

Actuation point: 1.4 mm

Actuation versus reset point: 0.15mm

Switch duration: 70m keystrokes

Actuation force: 45g

Total path distance: 4mm

Warranty: Two-year limited

Part Number: Pks-901s

Features of the PRIMUS Gladius 8200T Mouse

Wired gaming mouse

Designed for the right hand

Pixart optical sensor

Resolution: 1000-1500 (default) – 2000-3000-5500-8200dpi

Response speed: 125/250/500 / 1000hz (selectable by software)

Interface: USB

Integrated Memory: Included

Number of buttons: 6

Programmable Buttons: via product software

Software: Included

Switch Type: Omron

Backlight: RGB, software controlled with 5 selectable lighting patterns

Frame rate: 6200FPS

Max Speed: 220IPS

Maximum Acceleration: 30G

Weight: 127g (NO WIRE)

Dimensions: 12.9 (L) × 7.1 (W) × 4.8 (H) cm

Cable Type: Braided

Cable Length: 1.8M

System Requirements: WINDOWS XP / 7/8 / 8.1 / 10

Warranty: two-year limited

Features of the PRIMUS Arcus 100T headset

Part Number: PHS-101

Handset

Type: video game headphone set

Form factor: circumaural

Speaker unit: 50MM

Maximum power output: 30MW

Frequency: 20HZ-20KHZ

Impedance: 32Ω ± 15%

Sensitivity: 112 ± 3DB

Color: black

Microphone

Directivity: omnidirectional

Frequency: 100HZ-8KHZ

Impedance: 2.2KΩ MAX

Sensitivity: -38DB ± 3DB (0DB = 1V / PA)

Connectivity

Connection type: 3.5mm trrs connector (4 poles). Includes a 3.5mm female to two 3.5mm plugs (trs) adapter

Other features

Adjustable and detachable microphone

Inline volume and mute controls

Self-adjusting headband

Rotating capsules

Strong braided cable prevents knotting

Additional Information

System requirements: Windows 7, 8, 10 and Mac OS 9

Supported Platforms: Ps4 / Xbox One X / Smartphone / Tablet

Product Dimensions (LxWxH): 18 × 9.5x20cm

Product weight: 260g without cable

Cable length: 2m

Warranty

Two-year limited

Price, Availability and Distribution of the Taxiar series gamer combo

Suggested price for the end user: Ballista90T keyboard of PRIMUS $ 4,200 pesos, Mouse Gladius8200T: $ 2,850 pesos and the Arcus 100T Headset: $ 4,500 pesos.

Users can find them in Diamond System, Leforce, Mexx, Mbs (Rosario), Nova informatica (Salta and Jujuy) among others.

The distribution is in charge of ELIT.

