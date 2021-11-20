PRIMUS announced the launch and availability of the Taxiar series. The Ballista90T Mechanical Keyboard, the Gladius8200T RGB Mouse and the Arcus 100T Headset stand out.
“We are announcing the availability of the Taxiar Series, made up of a Keyboard, Mouse and Headset, designed so that during the day students can develop their tasks, including virtual classes or video calls, and during the night they can be gamers and play with the best experience your favorite games “, he explained Erika Merlo, Territory Manager for the Southern Cone of PRIMUS. And he highlighted: “In line with the hierarchy composed of three levels and commanded by elite warriors of ancient Greece (Taxiar, Starat and Polemarc) with which we have thought our products for the brand, is the TAXIAR range, which in the Ancient Greece was conferred on the third highest ranking officer equivalent to a Brigadier. Derived from Taxiarch, which means ‘orderly formation or regiment’, these officers were in charge of conducting all infantry operations effectively. ”
“The Taxiar Combo is made up of our Ballista90T Mechanical keyboard, designed for the most extreme combat, with anti-ghosting technology to overcome the most extreme challenges. Users will be able to expand the full power of video games with PRIMUS ‘advanced red mechanical switch. It has 20 different lighting patterns, 8 preset lighting effects, plus 2 user-programmable modes ”, he explained. Erika merlo. And he added: “It has macro assignment to any key, to simplify long and complex sequences with the keys, this function transforms the tactics of game by means of the instantaneous programming of the software. Its 11 instant-activation multimedia keys give it toggle functionality via FN to provide gamers with direct access to multimedia controls and keyboard lighting effects. With a performance-inspired design and made from high-quality ABS thermoplastic material on a solid metal frame, the keyboard enhances the gamer’s skills with the press of any key. “
“Taxiar is also made up of the Gladius 8200T, our RGB wired gaming mouse with a high precision pixart optical sensor. It has a braided cable and molded USB connector. In addition, it has Omron Microswitches that guarantee ultra-fast performance, exceptional performance and millions of clicks. Its adjustable resolution values stand out, allowing you to switch rapidly between the 6 available levels, up to 8200dpi. It has an ergonomic design for the right hand and textured sides that further stabilize the holding capacity in the hand. It has low friction metal plates, for a smooth sliding on any surface “, he said. Erika merlo. “It has a built-in memory to save the different profiles on the mouse. It was designed with a pixart sensor, which offers exceptional sensitivity that ranges from aiming with extreme pixel precision to accelerating for dizzying maneuvers without interrupting gameplay. “
Finally, within the Taxiar Series, Primus presents the Arcus 100T, the new headset that integrates powerful, high-precision 50mm micro-speakers to offer a clearer, more balanced and bass-accentuated sound, creating a much more captivating and immersive virtual atmosphere during the game. «Conceived for combat, it stands out for its durable and very light structure, which includes a resistant connection cable that prevents the formation of knots. In addition, the ingenious floating design of the headset’s self-adjusting headband ensures the perfect fit and maximum comfort for intense gaming sessions. By reproducing a clearer, more balanced sound with an impressive bass boost, they are able to create a much more captivating and immersive virtual atmosphere during the game, “he said. Erika merlo. And he concluded: “The new PRIMUS headset features a fully removable and flexible omni-directional microphone, which allows it to be adjusted in the exact position or easily removed when not needed. Plus, its ultra-soft leatherette padding capsules fold 90 degrees for easy portability. In this way, it becomes the ideal ally for the modern workspace, in which virtual meetings from the user’s preferred location are commonplace. “
Technical characteristics of the PRIMUS Ballista 90T mechanical gamer keyboard
Type: Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Language: Spanish (Spain)
Interface: USB
Standard keys: 105
Multimedia keys: 11 (via fn mode)
Programmable keys: via software
Indicators: 3 (lock number, shift and windows keys)
Backlight: rainbow effect
Lighting Effects: 20 different lighting patterns, 8 preset lighting effects, plus 2 user-programmable modes
Anti-ghosting function: on all keys
Response speed: 125hz
specs
Material: excellent quality ABS, on a resistant metal frame
Cable type: braided cable with molded usb plug
Cable length: 1.6m
Dimensions: 435 × 125 × 35.5mm
Weight: 668g
System Requirement: Windows: Win XP, Win7, Win8, Win10 (may require driver for win95 and win98 systems), Apple OS: Mac OSX
Black braided cable and molded USB plug with distinctive PRIMUS logo
Specs:
PRIMUS® red switch
Rainbow effect light
70m of keystrokes
switch:
Type: PRIMUS® red mechanical switch
Operation style: linear
Sound profile: silent
Actuation point: 1.4 mm
Actuation versus reset point: 0.15mm
Switch duration: 70m keystrokes
Actuation force: 45g
Total path distance: 4mm
Warranty: Two-year limited
Part Number: Pks-901s
Features of the PRIMUS Gladius 8200T Mouse
Wired gaming mouse
Designed for the right hand
Pixart optical sensor
Resolution: 1000-1500 (default) – 2000-3000-5500-8200dpi
Response speed: 125/250/500 / 1000hz (selectable by software)
Interface: USB
Integrated Memory: Included
Number of buttons: 6
Programmable Buttons: via product software
Software: Included
Switch Type: Omron
Backlight: RGB, software controlled with 5 selectable lighting patterns
Frame rate: 6200FPS
Max Speed: 220IPS
Maximum Acceleration: 30G
Weight: 127g (NO WIRE)
Dimensions: 12.9 (L) × 7.1 (W) × 4.8 (H) cm
Cable Type: Braided
Cable Length: 1.8M
System Requirements: WINDOWS XP / 7/8 / 8.1 / 10
Warranty: two-year limited
Features of the PRIMUS Arcus 100T headset
Part Number: PHS-101
Handset
Type: video game headphone set
Form factor: circumaural
Speaker unit: 50MM
Maximum power output: 30MW
Frequency: 20HZ-20KHZ
Impedance: 32Ω ± 15%
Sensitivity: 112 ± 3DB
Color: black
Microphone
Directivity: omnidirectional
Frequency: 100HZ-8KHZ
Impedance: 2.2KΩ MAX
Sensitivity: -38DB ± 3DB (0DB = 1V / PA)
Connectivity
Connection type: 3.5mm trrs connector (4 poles). Includes a 3.5mm female to two 3.5mm plugs (trs) adapter
Other features
Adjustable and detachable microphone
Inline volume and mute controls
Self-adjusting headband
Rotating capsules
Strong braided cable prevents knotting
Additional Information
System requirements: Windows 7, 8, 10 and Mac OS 9
Supported Platforms: Ps4 / Xbox One X / Smartphone / Tablet
Product Dimensions (LxWxH): 18 × 9.5x20cm
Product weight: 260g without cable
Cable length: 2m
Warranty
Two-year limited
Price, Availability and Distribution of the Taxiar series gamer combo
Suggested price for the end user: Ballista90T keyboard of PRIMUS $ 4,200 pesos, Mouse Gladius8200T: $ 2,850 pesos and the Arcus 100T Headset: $ 4,500 pesos.
Users can find them in Diamond System, Leforce, Mexx, Mbs (Rosario), Nova informatica (Salta and Jujuy) among others.
The distribution is in charge of ELIT.