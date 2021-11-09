You may not be using email well and, the thing is, many people treat this type of messaging as if it were WhatsApp or Telegram.

Email or also known as email came to, supposedly, make life easier by making communication much easier between different people. And, is that, sending an email is really easy.

All you need is to know the recipient’s email address and write what we want to tell you. The person on the other side of the screen will receive the message and respond when they see fit or they simply won’t.

What has happened? What has changed? The main problem with email or electronic mail is not the operation of the different services, it is the way in which we treat these types of messages.

Until a few years ago, the emails received were answered at specific times and when there was a period of time for it. The speed of modern life and the need for immediacy has changed this.

Many people treat email like WhatsApp or Telegram, this type of message sending being something very different from what an email has been. In fact, science has something to say about this.

And, is that, after several studies, Laura M. Giurge from the London Business University and Vanessa Bohns from Cornell University have concluded that treating email as an instant messaging application is a mistake.

Reducing the expectations of an instant response to zero after sending an email is something that must be done, in addition to not having to harass in other ways to ask if the person has received the email.

Communication or, better, the etiquette to follow when it comes to send an email It implies not being in such a hurry to receive an answer and, in addition, respecting the schedules of the people on the other side of the screen.