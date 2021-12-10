As you already know, a novelty of the build 22518 was a new button for Widgets Windows 11. This new button that is now located on the left from the taskbar, allows you to consult the weather in a simple way, as we did with News and interests of Windows 10.

But Unfortunately This new option is only available to some users of the Insider program. For those who do not know, in some features Microsoft opts for a launch A / B. This means that some users choose to have the feature, while other users do not. But in this article we show you how you can enable the new Widgets button, if you haven’t received it yet.

How to enable this new feature in Windows 11

The fundamental requirement to be able to use this new feature is to have the build 22518 from Windows 11, or higher. Once we have it installed, you must check the updates in the Microsoft Store to make sure the package is up to date Windows Web Experience Pack. Once done, we must do the Next steps: