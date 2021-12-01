How to create an invitation link to a WhatsApp group

Sharing a link is the best way to invite someone to join your WhatsApp groups

WhatsApp groups They are an excellent option on those occasions when you want to send a message or transmit information to several people at the same time. This can save you time and make things much easier for you, even though the platform gives you the opportunity to avoid being added to a group.

So if you are thinking of making a group in the popular messaging app, but want to avoid the process of having to add your contacts one by one, today is your lucky day. And here we will tell you how to create a direct link for your WhatsApp group in a few steps.

Save time and effort when creating your WhatsApp groups

Create a WhatsApp group It can be a tedious task if you have to add each member individually, which is time consuming. Sometimes you may only need one group for a short time, and you may not even want to save a large number of contacts on your smartphone.

Fortunately, the application offers you the ability to simply generate a public link where guests can tap or click to join. Best of all, this can be done in a few steps and quickly and easily.

How to create a direct link for your WhatsApp group

The first thing you should know is that to invite participants to join your WhatsApp group, you must be the administrator. When you create an invite link, you can share it with anyone, and whoever selects it can join as long as they have a WhatsApp account.

The user interface can vary slightly depending on whether you are using the version of the application for iOS or Android. However, the process is practically the same, and you will only have to comply with the following steps:

Open the app WhatsApp on your smartphone.

on your smartphone. Then, click on the icon New chat.

In the menu, select the option New group.

Once the group chat is open, tap the name of the group and scroll down.

and scroll down. In the participants section, select the option Invite group through a link.

through a link. Now, you can copy or share the link and also use the QR code to invite anyone to join your group.

How to reset the invitation link to a WhatsApp group

You can reestablish the link of your group to prevent too many people from joining and everything gets out of control. Once you have done this, the above link will no longer work, so anyone who tries to join the group with this link will not have access. To do so, you just have to follow these steps:

Open the app WhatsApp on your mobile.

on your mobile. Go to the group in which you want to reestablish the link and click on it group name.

Select option Invite a group through a link.

Click on Reset link, and ready.

Although send a public link for other people to join a group chat it is quite functional, it is important that all members learn to behave to avoid inconveniences. And if groups are not your thing, we invite you to discover what WhatsApp broadcast lists are and how you can create one.

