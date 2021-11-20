Google Chrome has recently been updated to version 96. And one of its novelties is that it has integrated the curved edges in its context menus, just like Edge. This allows the design to be a little more consistent with the new design lines of Windows 11.

But unfortunately this new feature it is not activated default. In this article we are going to show you how you can enable it, both in Windows 11 as in Windows 10 and versions previous.

How to enable curved edges of Google Chrome in Windows 11 and Windows 10

To enable curved edges in Google Chrome we must follow a series of very simple steps, which are the following:

We open our browser and write in the address bar: chrome: // flags. A page will open with many experimental Chrome settings. Once we are inside the page, we will write in the search engine «Windows 11» and we will get a single option. That is the option we are looking for. We must change the Default value to Enable, or Enable – All Windows versions if we want to activate it in Windows 10 and earlier versions. Once the option we want is selected, a button will appear to restart the browser to apply the changes. We click and Chrome will be restarted. With this we will have the curved edges activated.

Yes we have correctly, by right-clicking on any element or clicking on the three points, the contextual menu with borders will appear rounded. These menus give Chrome a more aesthetic modern and coherent, but they are still far from those who Microsoft Edge debuted about a month ago.