The hierarchy in terms of social networks changed the moment TikTok became the main claim for the youngest, to the point that Instagram keeps making changes to look more like the Bytedance app. And as such, the app is usually the main option when creating content that is later downloaded and ends up on other platforms. We can ask Instagram and the large number of videos on Reels that have the TikTok watermark.
And precisely this watermark that we are going to try to avoid today. Because when we export a video from TikTok to send by messaging or share on other social networks, the video is downloaded with its corresponding watermark and with an addition at the end that makes its origin clear. But that can be avoided and we are going to show you how to do it, how to download TikTok videos without watermark or post-credits scenes.
How to download TikTok videos without watermarks or extras
Although in similar cases the usual thing is to resort to an app that greatly facilitates things, the truth is that we have tried a couple of them that promised a good user experience and download the videos, and they have not given us either the first or the second . So let’s go “easy” and we are going to recommend a website which has an app in the Google Play Store, but that is how it will work for both iOS and Android. The process is a bit more complex (not much more) but we have already found the results to be excellent.
The website in question is called SSSTikTok and you can find it at https://ssstik.io/es. In order to download the corresponding video, we have to get your link first, and that is achieved from the button to share the video within TikTok. We show you how to do it step by step, even if there are users already familiar with the mechanics. Let’s go there, step by step.
Getting the link to the TikTok video
To do this we have to enter TikTok and look for the video that we want to download, logically, and once we are in the aforementioned video we will complete the following steps:
- We click on the date in the lower right part of the video, which is the button Share. If we have used this button before, it may have changed to the icon of the last app, such as the WhatsApp or Twitter icon.
- Once inside we will see a list of users at the top, and a list of apps in the middle. We slide that list until, to the right of the whole, it appears “Other”. We press it.
- There appears the link of the video and we have a button “Copy” to bring the link to the clipboard of our phone. We click on it and we have already captured the link we needed.
Downloading a video from TikTok with SSSTikTok
Once the link of the video in question is in our possession, we just have to open the SSSTikTok website and complete the following steps:
- We paste the link in the “Just insert a link” field of the web and click on Download.
- A text of “The video is converting” will appear, a sign that all is well for now.
- The web will now take us to a second window with three options at the bottom: “Without watermark”, “Without watermark (2)” and “Download MP3”.
- With the first option, “Without watermark “, the video will be automatically downloaded to the internal storage of our phone. In case the download gives us an error, we can go to the second link. In our case, the first link worked for us in all the tests except one, and the second link worked perfectly for us.
- As we can see, SSSTikTok allows us to download the audio of the TikTok video in MP3 format if we want it. Choose the option that you think is convenient.
- ReadyWe will already have the video without a watermark on our phone (or the audio) to send it to whoever we want, share it on networks, edit it or simply store it.