The hierarchy in terms of social networks changed the moment TikTok became the main claim for the youngest, to the point that Instagram keeps making changes to look more like the Bytedance app. And as such, the app is usually the main option when creating content that is later downloaded and ends up on other platforms. We can ask Instagram and the large number of videos on Reels that have the TikTok watermark.

And precisely this watermark that we are going to try to avoid today. Because when we export a video from TikTok to send by messaging or share on other social networks, the video is downloaded with its corresponding watermark and with an addition at the end that makes its origin clear. But that can be avoided and we are going to show you how to do it, how to download TikTok videos without watermark or post-credits scenes.

How to download TikTok videos without watermarks or extras

Although in similar cases the usual thing is to resort to an app that greatly facilitates things, the truth is that we have tried a couple of them that promised a good user experience and download the videos, and they have not given us either the first or the second . So let’s go “easy” and we are going to recommend a website which has an app in the Google Play Store, but that is how it will work for both iOS and Android. The process is a bit more complex (not much more) but we have already found the results to be excellent.

The website in question is called SSSTikTok and you can find it at https://ssstik.io/es. In order to download the corresponding video, we have to get your link first, and that is achieved from the button to share the video within TikTok. We show you how to do it step by step, even if there are users already familiar with the mechanics. Let’s go there, step by step.

Getting the link to the TikTok video

To do this we have to enter TikTok and look for the video that we want to download, logically, and once we are in the aforementioned video we will complete the following steps:

We click on the date in the lower right part of the video, which is the button Share . If we have used this button before, it may have changed to the icon of the last app, such as the WhatsApp or Twitter icon.

. If we have used this button before, it may have changed to the icon of the last app, such as the WhatsApp or Twitter icon. Once inside we will see a list of users at the top, and a list of apps in the middle. We slide that list until, to the right of the whole, it appears “ Other” . We press it.

. We press it. There appears the link of the video and we have a button “Copy” to bring the link to the clipboard of our phone. We click on it and we have already captured the link we needed.

Downloading a video from TikTok with SSSTikTok

Once the link of the video in question is in our possession, we just have to open the SSSTikTok website and complete the following steps: