The deadlift is an excellent exercise to work the back of the legs, especially the glutes and hamstrings. Generally, the deadlift is performed with an Olympic bar and some plates.

But this time, we are going to teach you a slightly different deadlift than the original. Instead of a barbell, we are going to use a pair of dumbbells. With which, we are going to teach you how to do Romanian dumbbell deadlift step by step.

The importance of heating

Warming up before doing any type of strength exercise is essential if we want to avoid injuring ourselves. Well, warming up is the only way to prepare the muscles for a stimulus.

That is why it is important warm up the legs, core and back, especially the upper back, which is an area that accumulates a lot of tension if we do not warm it up well.

How the movement is performed

In a standing position, hold a pair of dumbbells in front of you, with a dorsal grip, that is, the palms of the hand are facing towards the body.

We will have to take into account that we must work with a lower weight than usual, since the knee will practically not flex, which will remain almost fully extended throughout the movement. So that the hip extension is the main movement.





The movement that we are going to perform is very similar to that of the Olympic barbell deadlift, but in this case it is with dumbbells. Look after Keeping the back in a neutral position is also important so as not to hurt ourselves, and for this, we can do two things.

The first is to tighten the muscles of the back and abdomen while doing the movement. The second is to remember that it is the hip that flexes, so avoid arching the spine.

Control breathing during exercise

It will be very important that we focus on the breath so that we perform a Valsalva maneuver or that we breathe in during the eccentric or downward phase and exhale in the concentric phase.

Coordinating the breathing with the phases of the exercises is important to maintain control of the movement and the fatigue when performing the exercise.

In Vitonica | Conventional Deadlift, Sumo, Stiff Legs, and Romanian: What Are Their Differences?

In Vitónica | Start practicing deadlifts: the keys to working glutes and legs efficiently

Images | iStock.

Videos | Powerexplosive.