The speed of Internet connections can be affected by excessive use of multiple devices. Such a thing can occur regardless of whether you have a residential or dedicated internet plan. As long as there are enough people using your internet, the speed will decrease.

There are several ways to find out if there is a possibility of intruders connected to your wifi zone and to block them. Shortly, we will show you how to detect intruders who connect to your account on your Wi-Fi, how to block them, and what to do if you can’t block them.

In what ways can you detect who is connecting as an intruder to your Wi-Fi Network on your computer?

There are multiple ways to detect people who connect to your internet, using a simple computer. The two most efficient ways to do a thing like this is through a protocol called ‘ARP’ and through the use of intrusion detection programs. However, see how both methods are used:

Using the ARP protocol

With the ‘ARP’ protocol it is possible to obtain the ‘MAC’ address of the other devices that are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. This address is completely unique on all mobile devices and on computers. See how this kind of protocol works:

Turn on the computer. Connect to Wifi. Go to the start menu. In the search engine, type ‘Run‘. Then click on the ‘Run’ result to start the ‘CDM’. In the new window, put the letters ‘arp’ like this in lowercase letters and hit the ‘Enter’ button. After pressing ‘Enter’, a new window will open that says ‘Command Prompt’. In that window, put the command ‘arp -a’ and press ‘Enter’ again The last thing would be to view, count and list the MAC addresses.

These MAC addresses must be compared with each of the addresses of the devices that you have connected to the Wi-Fi network. By the way, when placing the command ‘arp –a’ don’t forget to place space that goes between the ‘P’ and the dash.

It should be noted that with mobile phones you can also know the number of people who are connected to your Wi-Fi network.

Installing programs to detect intruders

Aside from using the ‘arp’ protocol with your PC, there are computer programs that help you with Intrusion detection on Wi-Fi network. One of the best programs of this type is one called ‘Advanced IP Scanner’. See how intruders are detected with this program:

Download the Advanced IP Scanner on the developers website. Connect the PC to the Wifi network. Run the program as an administrator. Click ‘Start Scan’ and you are good to go.

By selecting the ‘Start Scan’ option, the program will start to scan the entire Wi-Fi network for other devices. When the scan is done, it will give you a full list of devices on which to it will tell you the name of each device, your manufacturer’s brand, your IP address and Mac address.

The best thing about using this type of program and not the ‘arp’ protocol is that you will be able to know very exactly who is the device of each of the people who are connected. This information will allow you to block such intruders from your home router. It is important that you know that there is a way to increase the Wi-Fi signal of your mobile.

What programs are compatible to detect intruders on your Wifi Network from your PC?

Recently, we gave you the name of one of the best programs for Windows 10 that allows you detect intruders connected to your Wifi network. Now, we will show you the name of other programs for this same task, but that are compatible with Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 8.1 and Windows 7.

Windows 7 – The best intrusion detection program with the best compatibility for Windows 7, is one called ‘Wireless Network Watcher’.

– The best intrusion detection program with the best compatibility for Windows 7, is one called ‘Wireless Network Watcher’. Windows 8 – One of the best intrusion detection programs with the best compatibility for Windows 8, is one called ‘SoftPerfect WiFi Guar’.

– One of the best intrusion detection programs with the best compatibility for Windows 8, is one called ‘SoftPerfect WiFi Guar’. Windows 8.1 – Among the most used programs for intrusion detection with better compatibility for Windows 8.1, is one called ‘Angry IP Scanner’

– Among the most used programs for intrusion detection with better compatibility for Windows 8.1, is one called ‘Angry IP Scanner’ Windows 10– In Windows 10, you can also use a program called ‘Who Is On My WiFi’.

What is the way to block WiFi network intruders from your computer?

To block intruders who are connected to your Wi-Fi network, it is important and above all very necessary that you access router configuration. Once you access the router, you have to do the following:

Find the number of people who are connected to the network. Check who the intruders are based on the information collected earlier. Block those intruding devices. Change the router and Wi-Fi access password to save the changes.

With this, intruders who previously connected to your internet will not be able to do so again. Once you change him the configuration to your internet, you would have to connect your PC again using the normal method or if not the connection through commands.

Why was it not possible to detect which intruders are using your WiFi network?

Sometimes, intrusive devices cannot be detected due to problems with the program you have installed or due to router failures. In those cases, you should try the following: