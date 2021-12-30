Terraria is a video game that hides a lot of secrets, so it does not matter how long you have been playing it since it is possible that almost always discover something new for which you will be excited.

This time we bring you an interesting topic, such as achievements in Terraria; these are nothing more than prizes received by each player after having fulfilled a special mission.

As you may already know, there are several achievements and one of them is “There are those who call it … kill Tim”, Do you already know how to complete it? Below we tell you in detail the steps to follow to obtain it and much more.

In case you need to clarify other doubts related to this wonderful game, you can visit our complete guide to Terraria where you will find rich content about this title.

Steps to find Tim

Now that you know what an achievement is about, we can delve into what interests us in this post; how to find the prize “There are those who call it … kill Tim”. In case you want to know a little more about this topic, we invite you to read the achievements guide in Terraria.

To obtain this achievement, the steps to follow are somewhat simple and do not require the investment of too much time, so this time we want to help you do it successfully to keep you moving forward in your adventure.

First step in finding Tim

Here you must increase the chances of obtaining the achievement and for it to come true you must collect a robe of gems, for which will need a series of objects, such as the following:

Loom.

20 silk.

10 types of gems (diamond, amber, emerald, topaz, amethyst, ruby ​​and sapphire).

In the case of looms, can be manufactured from a sawmill using 12 woods of any of its types or it is also possible to find them in the underground cabins.

After obtaining the required loom, proceed to the silk creation. This is done with the cobwebs that you can also find just under the ground. As already mentioned, you will need about 20 silk which will be essential for the manufacture of a tunic.

Once the tunic has been created, you go on to use 10 of any of the types of gems, with these and the previously made tunic they will allow you to go up to the loom and then choose the matching gem tunic according to your materials.

It is important to know that, the gem rob is useful to increase your chances and hold the position of a water sail. These water candles are found in the Dungeon, but to enter here you must first defeat the Dungeon Guardian and then select the expert world or as a master in order to increase the possibilities.

Second step

In this phase he is properly focused on finding Tim, and where is he? Well in the depths of the Caverns, specifically in the lower layer (1000). Something very important to note is that you should never enter the underworld, since Tim will never appear in this place.

Tim usually appears almost always very close to the lava, that’s why you must move in your search and avoid keeping yourself in one place as this will not work for obtaining it.

Now, so that you can identify if you have reached below 1000 depth, it is ideal to have a depth meter which is left by bats cave giants, as well as jungle, spore and ice bats.

In addition to the meter, it is important to have a lifeform analyzer, however this material is not as necessary as the other objects mentioned above. Once you have all that, you will be ready to find Tim and then proceed to assassinate him.

Related Guides

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe