If you are going to change cell phone, you had a problem with the application or you have another reason to uninstall WhatsApp But you don’t want to lose the conversations that are saved there, you can do it without fear of losing them, only if you follow the procedure to make a backup and recover them later.

What should you do so that deleting the application does not erase your chat data?

By removing the application all user data will be completely erased, so when you install it again you will not find your data, conversations or files in the application, to recover everything that was previously in WhatsApp you must resort to a backup and thus recover everything.

How to create a backup of your account in WhatsApp?

Backup is present in many applications and allows that when the application is removed or it suffers a problem, the stored data is not permanently deleted and allows the recovery of all the data that was stored throughout its use.

On Android

From an Android device, the backup is made by entering the WhatsApp application to then access ‘settings’ within the application, then enter the ‘chats’ option and select ‘backup’, being there you will see how often a backup is madeMake sure that the option chosen is not ‘never’ as that will prevent the backup from being made.

Choose a frequency for the backup, although they are usually created daily at 2:00 AM, you can enter these options and select ‘save’, after that you must place an email to send the document to in Drive that contains WhatsApp backup.

With iPhone

If you have an iPhone device and you are looking for create a WhatsApp backup, you must enter the application and select ‘settings’ then select ‘chats’ and then ‘backup’, being there select the option ‘back up now’, choose a time for the copy to be done automatically and be sent to iCloud so you can restore your data later.

How can you remove the WhatsApp application from your mobile device?

If you are going to uninstall the WhatsApp application from your mobile, you can do it by entering the Play Store and looking for the WhatsApp application, then you will see that the options ‘open’ and ‘uninstall’ will be, choose uninstall and wait for the application to be removed from the mobile.

On iPhone

For remove WhatsApp application from iPhone You must enter the application vault or directly by pressing and holding the WhatsApp icon on the desktop to access the application information, then press the ‘delete’ option and confirm the uninstallation so that it is deleted along with your data.

With your Android

You can also delete the application from Android by entering settings and then in ‘applications’, search for WhatsApp and select to see the information of the application, you will see that in the options is the one to ‘uninstall application’ and by pressing and confirming the uninstallation you must wait for it to be removed.

What steps do you have to follow to restore your WhatsApp account data in the new reinstalled App?

When you decide recover all the data and information from your WhatsApp account above, you must first make sure that there is a backup to restore, otherwise you will not be able to recover the conversations and other data, once you have the backup, proceed to recover your account.

From Android

To recover the data present in your WhatsApp account before uninstalling the application, you must enter the Play Store and download the application again, enter your phone number to confirm and press the ‘restore’ option so that the history of your chats is back present in the application.

With your iPhone

For restore WhatsApp chats, photos, videos, audios and stikers On iPhone you must install WhatsApp again and verify your phone number to start receiving the steps to follow to recover all the information you had before uninstalling the application. This recovery is possible if you install WhatsApp using the same phone number as your previous account.