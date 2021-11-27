These wallpapers are going to be difficult to improve, they have set the bar very high.

A wallpaper is something very personal, but the collection that we bring you you have to download it. A few weeks ago we showed you some wallpapers that showed the inside of the new iPhone 13, undoubtedly spectacular, but today’s are even better.

If you have an iPhone 13, you need one of these wallpapers that has created Basic Apple Guy. Using the above funds you have created some outlined in different colors which are absolutely amazing. These wallpapers are designed specifically for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, although version 13 Pro is compatible with iPhone 13 and 13 mini.

How to download these wallpapers

The wallpapers are a little further down, and to download them we recommend that you follow these instructions to get them to the highest possible quality:

Open this article in Safari or another browser, do not use Facebook or Twitter.

Click on the button for your device that you will find under each wallpaper.

Holding down the screen of your iPhone and tap on “Add to Photos”

Now you just have to go to Settings> Wallpaper> Select new background on your iPhone or iPad and choose the wallpaper you have downloaded to put it on the lock screen or on the home screen.

The neon wallpaper that your iPhone needs

Wallpapers with the interior of the iPhone 13

The most downloaded wallpapers

In iPadizate we have compiled huge collections of wallpapers, we have hundreds of cool wallpapers, both for iPhone and iPad, Mac or Apple Watch. And we also have the wallpapers of the latest Apple devices:

Related topics: Wallpapers

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe