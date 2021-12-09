When you log into Instagram, the platform usually record login information In case it is necessary to know if someone outside your account is accessing it without your knowing it, said data is visible in the settings and through them you can keep a record of your security in your account.

Is it possible to know the activity of a user with his login?

If a person has access to your login information on Instagram, they can know the activity that you have had on your Instagram profile; This is because the platform makes a record of all the activities within it, from interactions to information about the places where it started session previously.

What information do I get from a login to Instagram?

When you access your Instagram account and you request to see your login information, you will be able to see the devices from which you have logged into the application, as well as the location of those devices. If you are logging in from multiple devices other than your own, the login information it will give you the information about those connections.

It is important to mention that this information is not always exact, errors may occur when the platform obtains the information and even small errors when registering the location of the devices from which the connection has been made, therefore; in your login information you can find yourself false alarms from connections outside of you, but they would be a mere platform error.



It is advisable to make a password change regularly, when you make a password change in your Instagram account your session will be automatically closedIf someone other than you is browsing your account, they will see that your session will be closed and they will not be able to access it again.

How do I remove my Instagram login?

The data contained in your Instagram login can be deleted from your device, this prevent your account from being open or that someone can access it easily when your data is present to enter.

It is recommended that you do this if you log in from a device other than yours or if more than one person has access to your device, in this way you can prevent someone other than you have access to your Instagram account.

On the Instagram website

If you are logging in from the Instagram website, you can delete your login information when exiting Instagram. Being in your account, press the icon that shows your profile photo and press the ‘exit’ option, once you have closed your session on Instagram you will see a small window that shows your profile photo and the option to ‘continue as ( your username) ‘and below the option’ delete account ‘, press the latter.

The option ‘delete account’ does not delete or delete your profile, this option makes the login informationof Instagram, so other people will not be able to access your account using this method. It is a recommended option if you are logging in on a device that is not yours.

Another way to delete your Instagram login data is by deleting the ‘save passwords’ option from your browser, since this option allows the saving of passwords of the different sites you access.

Within the security settings of the app

From the Instagram application you can delete the data with which you log in, this so that said data is not saved in the application and can be a way for someone other than you to enter your account. Normally when you log out of your Instagram account, the option to re-enter your account is visible without putting the login details Well, the application has saved them to avoid having to place them again.

You can eliminate this by entering your Instagram account from your application and pressing the icon that shows your profile photo to access your profile, now you must press the icon of the three stripes that are in the upper right corner and access’ settings ‘, then to’ security ‘and enter’login information saved‘, there you will see the option to deactivate the option for the application to save your login data.



Even if you delete your login information, it is recommended that you change your Instagram password regularly to avoid inconveniences that affect your security. You can change your password directly from your Instagram account by entering your profile and pressing the three stripes in the upper right corner and accessing ‘settings’.

Once you are in configuration, you must enter ‘security’ and press the ‘password’ option, here you can change your Instagram password by entering your current password and entering a new password, in addition to putting the new password back in the lower field to confirm that it is correct.

Is there a way to recover the deleted login information?

If you want to have the option to save your login information activated again, you must access your Instagram account and reverse the previous steps; that is, this time instead of deactivating the saving of the information, you are going to activate this option. This will allow you to access your Instagram account without the need to write your email and password.

Access your Instagram profile and press the three lines in the upper right corner, enter ‘settings’ and then ‘security’, in the section ‘login information’ you can activate the saving of your data with press the switch in this section.