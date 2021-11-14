Google Meet is a great extension of Google because it serves to have a smooth video conference or meeting and also with complete privacy. The good thing about this Google extension is that it turns out to be completely compatible with Android, iOS, Windows and Mac devices.

For the short time that Google Meet has been used, it is normal that you still do not know how the camera is activated. a device connected to Google Meet. In short, you will learn how to do such a thing, we will show you how to deactivate the camera from any device before connecting to the meeting and how to do it during the meeting.

How do I deactivate the camera every time I enter a meeting?

There is only one way to disable your device’s camera within Google Meet prior to meeting. The whole process to do this is completely straightforward.

Click on the camera icon

When you are already in the middle of a video meeting and you want disable your device’s cameraYou just have to look on your screen for the icon that looks like a camera. When viewing it, just press it to target it, once you tap that icon it should turn opaque to show that the camera has actually been targeted.

How to disable the camera before entering a call?

If you have logged into your Google Meet account From the application for Phones, proceed to press the icon ‘More options’ that is there in the main window of the app. Once the extra options are displayed, in those extra options you will see one that allows you to deactivate the camera and also the microphone of your device.

Google Meet is a bit similar to Microsoft’s Teams, as it allows you to join completely private meetings. So, if you have used Teams before, it will be much easier for you understand each of Google Meet functions.

How can I disable the Google Meet camera on PC permanently?

One of the best things about Google Meet is that in meetings it allows you to replace your background and also allows you to permanently disable the camera on the device. However, we will see how to disable the camera on Google Meet from a computer or from a Mobile but using the Web.

Click on the web lock

To start with everything you have to enter the Google Meet website, log into your account or register and look for the ‘More options’ icon. When all these options are displayed, you will look for the option ‘Disable camera’ that is nearby. Another way to disable the Google Meet camera is entering the browser settings, click on ‘Security & Privacy’ and then ‘Site Settings’.

In ‘Site Settings’ scroll down and choose the ‘Camera’ section to see all the sites that they count on your permission to use your camera. While there, you only have to allocate the use of the Google Meet camera.

Change camera permissions to ‘Block’

The camera lock is easy to place, you just have to enter and select the option ‘Do not allow the use of the camera’. In addition to lock cameraFrom there, the permissions for the microphone can be modified by entering the address of the page that is at the bottom.

This is the process for disable camera on Google Meet from your computer’s browser, but it will also help you to deactivate the camera on your cell phone.

How can I deactivate the Google Meet camera on mobile permanently?

You have already seen how to deactivate the camera of your device connected to Google Meet using the default browser you have. Now, you need to know how to permanently disable your phone’s camera if you prefer to use the app and not the website.

Search ‘Google Meet’ in apps

All configuration must be done from phone settings. For that you must enter the settings app, go to the search engine and enter the word ‘Google Meet’. In the search results, you will immediately see Google Meet appear, press it to see all the details.

Disable camera permissions

Within all those Google Meet details, look for a section called ‘Permissions’ because That’s where you will deactivate the camera. When entering ‘Permissions’ just lower the switch that is near the word ‘Camera’. You need to know that doing this will not disable the camera for all applications.

Whenever you want to use the camera you can do it without problems, but if it is Google Meet, the application will not be allowed to use it. In case you ever want to use the camera again on Google Meet, repeat the same process mentioned above but this time give the camera permission.