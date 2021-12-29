How to cure an infected tattoo

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Infected tattoos are relatively common. Today we tell you how they can be infected and what to do about it.

For a tattoo to heal properly, two elements must converge in one place: the skill and hygiene of the tattoo artist and the person’s healing process after leaving the studio. Contrary to popular belief, tattoo infections are not uncommon, and if left untreated they can be potentially dangerous. We show you what to do to cure an infected tattoo.

There are many variables that affect the moment of developing an infection. The ink, the needle of the tattoo machine and what you do during the healing process are factors that work for you or against you. Curing an infected tattoo should be a priority and it should always be done by the hand of a specialist. In the next few lines we explain why and why you should take it seriously.

How to recognize an infected tattoo

The symptoms of an infection can appear within a few hours of having the tattoo done, so it is important to know how to differentiate them from the typical inflammation of the first days.

It is relevant to learn to distinguish when a tattoo has become infected and when it is healing properly. Pain, inflammation and itching are common during the first days of healing. Flaking, slight bleeding, or ink discharge, too. You can distinguish when you are going through an infectious process by manifesting these symptoms:

Rashes or bumps in the area where you have tattooed.

Fever.

Purulent colored drainage.

Sweat, chills, and shaking.

Worsening of swelling.

Reddened areas that stand out in relief.

The skin looks rough and tough.

If you develop these symptoms then it is very likely that your piece has become infected. In accordance with the researchersThese infectious processes can be caused by both viruses and bacteria. The evidence indicates that viral infections are relatively more common, especially those caused by HPV and molluscum contagiosum.

You can also get infected with HIV, hepatitis, staphylococcus, streptococcus and many more. You can contract them both in the elaboration of the piece and later (in the healing process). In the first case, and based on The experts, pigment overload, needle trauma, overwork, and contaminated ink represent the main causes of infection.

Infections from the ink they are a concern latent due to the increase in cases. The need to offer pieces at a low price or to make the business profitable can make the artist choose distributors of dubious quality. In accordance with estimates, up to 10% of the inks used in tattoo studios are contaminated.

The other side of the coin is found in how disciplined you were during the first days or weeks of healing. Not following the basic instructions or those recommended by the artist can cause the piece to become infected. If you have symptoms, you must act as soon as possible to control the progression of the infection and avoid further complications.

Steps to cure an infected tattoo

Once the diagnosis is made, there are numerous treatments to prevent the lesions from worsening.

The first thing to keep in mind when curing an infected tattoo is that early action is key to protecting your integrity. You should never postpone starting an action plan by waiting for things to improve on their own, in practice it is the worst mistake you can make. If you doubt the infection of the piece, consult with the artist or directly with a doctor.

In this sense, you should never cure an infected tattoo on your own. As we have already stipulated, infections can be both viral and bacterial, and their nature determines the action plan that will be implemented. When you have already determined that it is infected, it is best to seek qualified medical assistance (a dermatologist, for example).

The specialist will determine what type of treatment you will follow and the effective steps to stop the infection and make the skin heal as best as possible from now on. Take a sample from the affected area and analyze it to identify what is causing it. Broadly speaking, this can suggest the following:

Take oral antibiotics to deal with the infection when it is bacterial in origin.

Apply antibiotic ointments directly to the tattoo area once or twice a day.

Wash the tattoo area at least twice a day with sterile water and antibacterial soaps (applying alcohol or hydrogen peroxide is not recommended).

Gently dry the tattoo after each wash.

Apply a non-stick bandage to isolate it (only if the doctor recommends it, it depends on the severity of the infection). The bandage must be replaced every day.

Curing an infected tattoo can take anywhere from one to two weeks to several months.. Some parts can take years to heal, especially in those with allergic reactions. Most episodes are mild or moderate, but they will be as long as you implement an action plan.

If you don’t, you can face severe infections that can compromise your health and even the integrity of the tattooed area. For example, a necrosis can be a consequence of completely ignoring the signs that indicate an infection.

In short, you should go to the tattoo artist to assess the affected area and then seek professional help from a doctor. Never postpone the visit of both and if possible do it in that order, unless this takes a long time for medical assistance.

Avoid self-medication, as treatment varies according to the nature of the infection. The most important thing is to counteract the progress of this, then you can worry about the final result of the tattoo (it can be retouched, covered and more).

