Do you have gifts for this Christmas in mind? Has something else occurred to you for the Invisible Friend? When these dates arrive it is easy to go blank, not knowing where to throw and what ideal gift to choose.

In Xiaomi World we have already spoken on more than one occasion about the Mi Portable Photo Printer, a printer without ink capable of printing even video captures using its Augmented Reality scanner. Due to its price, its size – it fits in a pocket – and its functionalities, it is a different and witty gift. We tell you how to use this thermal printer.

Connect the Mi Portable Photo Printer to Xiaomi Home





Before continuing, an important piece of information: the Mi Portable Photo Printer it is compatible with all types of mobiles, both Android and iOS, since the connection is made via Bluetooth. However, the connection with Mi Home will give you unique advantages such as access to its exclusive application.

In fact, within the app you can apply filters to photos, compose collages and everything is managed quite intuitively.

To integrate the printer with Mi Home you just have to touch on the + in the upper right corner to add a new device, search for ‘printer’ within the new devices and, once chosen, press and hold the printer’s power button for 3 seconds to pair the printer. When you have already carried out this action, press ‘next’, as in the image that appears above, and voila, you will have already synchronized the printer to your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO mobile.

Time to print





With the printer properly synchronized, you just have to choose what you want to print. In addition to the possibility of creating collages and apply filters or textures to your own photos that you already have in your gallery, there are dozens of websites and portals from which you can obtain images.

In Canva or in the free Adobe Spark application you can find hundreds of pre-designed Christmas cards with holes to add the names or images you want.





Within the printer menu you can choose between editing and printing photos on the fly, print RA photos —You choose the frame of a video and the app takes care of retouching and printing—, create “sound photos”, that is, sounds and music associated with images that are read with the mobile app’s scanner, create collages or grid division, very useful for composing larger murals from several blocks of photos, “Close-ups” (for printing, for example, ID photos) and the option to print using paper photographic sticker, to stick the photos in albums, cardboard or presentation boxes.

The My Portable Photo Printer at the best price





As you can see, using this printer is very intuitive. And when it comes to photo by thermal printing there is nothing to fear for smudges. The photos come out dry and although the colors shown are somewhat cold and bright, the option of print on the fly and wirelesslys —except for the micro-USB to charge— it is a very comfortable and fun solution.

Along with the printer itself you will find five free sheets of photographic paper and a caliper, in orange, that you must use to readjust the color and focus.





Currently the Mi Portable Photo Printer is on sale in several stores. Yes OK its official price is 74.99 eurosCurrently it can be purchased at PcComponentes, lowered to 48.96 euros. A bargain that fits with the typical budget below-50-euros if you are looking for a gift for the differentiating and special Invisible Friend.