If you are interested in looking for new friends or partner, the social network Twoo may be what you are looking for. Stay for you to know about her.

Main features of the Twoo social network

In Twoo you can register for free and in an easy and simple way to be able to start using the social network or you can pay the Premium membership to obtain advantages. It is also possible that you can meet people and establish a good friendship or relationship.

You can have access to Twoo in more than 200 countries. This allows you to meet people from anywhere in the world, since more than 18 million people are registered on this platform.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of having a Twoo account?

If you are undecided in opening an account on this platform, you should know the advantages and disadvantages offered by Twoo to decide whether to register or not.

Advantage

The first advantage is that both registration and sending messages through chat it is a free service and you can also have access to the profile of the people that interest you. In addition, there will always be people to chat, since the number of registered users on the web is high.

Disadvantages

You can run into imposters or fake profiles, so it is convenient that you are always alert not to share so much information. You need to know that you may receive spam or inappropriate messages.

You should also take into account that the only option you have to interact with other users is chat, since membership, which offers more options, is a bit expensive. However, there are ways to get the Twoo Premium subscription for a few days totally free, so you can take advantage of it temporarily.

Procedure to log into your account

Below you can know the procedure so you can see how easy it is log in to Twoo satisfactorily.

From the web server

You must open the Twoo page from the computer. Once on the page you must enter the “Connect” option. Then you must enter your data (email and password) to access Twoo.

From the mobile app

Download the application from Android or IOS. Open the app and the option “Connect” will appear, you must enter it, then enter your data (email and password) to be able to access.

What can I do if I forgot my password to access Twoo?

You can change your password for a new one by entering the social network and clicking on the option “have you forgotten your password?“, You must write your email and request the new password.

You will receive an email with a link where you can enter and restore it. You must write your new password, save the changes and you will have already reset your password.

How can I find someone’s profile on Twoo?

Once you have logged into your Twoo account, a section will appear at the bottom of the beginning that says “friends are waiting for you to connect”So that you can search for other users of the platform.

How can I permanently delete my Twoo account?

It is possible to permanently delete your Twoo account both from your computer or your mobile device by following these steps.

From PC

Enter the Twoo website from your browser and log in. Then you must click on your profile, select the configuration option and click on “Account”. Then click on “Account Statement” and “Delete your account”. Then continue with the procedure until you see the option to permanently delete your account and that’s it.

From cell phone

The process for deleting your account from mobile is very similar to PC. You must enter the Twoo app and log in and follow the same steps as in the previous method.

Is it possible to recover my Twoo account after deleting it?

When deleting your account, Twoo sends you an email, in that email you will find the option to reactivate the account. Clicking on that option will take you to the page where you should press “connect“, Enter the email, your old password, click” Connect “and that’s it.