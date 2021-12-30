Exactly on June 15, 2017, the end of roaming began. Many operators limited the amount of gigabytes you could use while traveling due to wholesale prices. They are the prices that our operator has to pay to the operator of the network that we are using for every gigabyte that we consume abroad. What’s more, free roaming in Europe was about to end, But the European Commission has welcomed the political agreement reached in the European Parliament on the new regulation that will last until 2032.

Free roaming until 2032

Users will be able to call, text and use mobile data while traveling within the EU at no additional cost and with the same quality they experience in their home country. They will have better access to emergency communications regardless of where they are in Europe. A regulation that will enter into force on July 1, 2022.

In turn, the gigas wholesale price It has been falling over the years, the following figures being the ones currently required by the European Union: