With the arrival of the end of roaming in 2017, European citizens have had many advantages, since it has allowed us to travel through the European Union, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein using our rate as if we were at home. However, the legislation approved in Brussels and due compliance by all mobile phone companies in Europe does not include countries such as Switzerland, Monaco and Andorra where roaming is expensive.
Exactly on June 15, 2017, the end of roaming began. Many operators limited the amount of gigabytes you could use while traveling due to wholesale prices. They are the prices that our operator has to pay to the operator of the network that we are using for every gigabyte that we consume abroad. What’s more, free roaming in Europe was about to end, But the European Commission has welcomed the political agreement reached in the European Parliament on the new regulation that will last until 2032.
Free roaming until 2032
Users will be able to call, text and use mobile data while traveling within the EU at no additional cost and with the same quality they experience in their home country. They will have better access to emergency communications regardless of where they are in Europe. A regulation that will enter into force on July 1, 2022.
In turn, the gigas wholesale price It has been falling over the years, the following figures being the ones currently required by the European Union:
- 7.7 euros per GB from 06/15/2017 to 12/31/2017
- 6 euros per GB from 01/01/2018
- 4.5 euros per GB from 01/01/2019
- 3.5 euros per GB from 01/01/2020
- 3 euros per GB from 01/01/2021
- 2.5 euros per GB from 01/01/2022
The difference from 2021 to 2022 is 3 to 2.5 euros per gig. A fact that allows operators offer more gigs available while roaming. An improvement that all users who have a limit of gigs to consume in their data rate should notice. Movistar currently offers up to 30 GB to navigate in its most complete mobile-only rate, Vodafone up to 30 GB and Orange 180 GB to be distributed in 6 months with its Go Flexible rate, which means 30 GB per month as well.
Pepephone announces the increase in gigs in roaming
In the case of OMV rates that have few gigabytes to navigate, the increase will be more substantial. For example, in the Pepephone rate with unlimited calls and 5 GB for browsing, until now it had 4.35 GB in roaming and as of January 1, 2022, those who have contracted this rate will be able to use the 5 GB associated with the rate, that is, the total amount of gigabytes that we can use in Spain. The Gig increase in Pepephone rates is as follows:
- Unlimited calls and Browse 42GB goes from 10.96 to 13.16 GB
- Unlimited calls and Browse 23GB goes from 8.21 to 9.85 GB
- Unlimited calls and Browse 10GB goes from 6.56 to 7.87 GB
- Unlimited calls and Browse 5GB goes from 4.35 to 5 GB
- Talk 101min and Browse 7GB stays at 7GB
- Talk 101min and Browse 1.5GB remains at 1.5 GB
- Talk at 0 cent and Browse 7GB goes from 6.01 to 7 GB
- Talk at 0 cent and Browse 4GB goes from 3.80 to 4 GB
- Talk at 0 cent and Browse 1.5GB stays at 1.5 GB
As you will have seen with the arrival of 2022, we will be able to enjoy more gigabytes if we travel outside of Spain if the health situation improves and trips abroad return to normal. For its part, the new regulations guarantee better information and an automatic interruption of the connection to non-terrestrial networks, for example, when traveling by plane or boat, when the invoice reaches a cost of 50 euros or another predefined limit.