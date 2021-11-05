The Brown and its nuances are between the most popular colors this year, also thanks to the “Dark Academia” trend that went viral on TikTok and Instagram during the pandemic. Famous in the field of fashion, this aesthetic movement is spreading in the interiors, and its main theme is the interest in the romantic era and its delicate, almost melancholic tones.

Hovia (formerly known as MuralsWallpaper) shares across environments, some tips from the industry on how to create cozy corners where to take refuge in the coldest seasons and presents, at the same time, a careful selection of floral wallpapers. Without a doubt, a wallpaper in earthy tones is the ideal option to create a cozy and trendy placeEither for a very simple boho style or for a modern look that plays on a touch of nostalgia.

Among the trends of the moment is “Cottagecore” aesthetic, a style rustic capable of creating a serene and nature-inspired atmosphere in our interiors.

At the base of this trend there are floral designs with a vintage character, a pattern found on clothing, embroidered pillows, and on the walls. In this regard, the wallpapers feature fields of wild flowers and lovingly tended rose gardens, a look that is both country and sophisticated, perfect for the modern home where you want to add a touch of sweetness.

If a few years ago the Hygge style was considered a trend, in recent times it has become a true lifestyle. In the new normal, the house is our safe place, the space where we want to feel comfortable while discovering new routines and activities that make us feel good. For this reason, decorating with autumn hues is the perfect way to create places to relax and soak in. an intimate and cute atmosphere.

In the last year, our house has become more and more the nerve center of our activities, and it is important to have personal spaces where we can take refuge, especially when living with more people. It is not by chance that you feel the need to live in multitasking spaces, where each corner of the house can be separated from the others and have its own function, be it an office, a gym, or an area for children.

Create and decorate the walls of a little world where snuggling can do make winter less harsh and at the same time you can modernize the interiors.

The products of the firm Hovia are available in custom-made wallpaper, in rolls, or on self-adhesive paper, ideal for rented spaces, with prices such as 140.40 euros per roll or 45.60 euros per square meter and 78.88 per square meter in the case of self-adhesive paper.

Copy the look

More information | Hovia

In Decoesfera | Transform your home without works: Harlequin launches a new collection of textiles and wallpapers