Among the Agility warriors in Dota 2 we can find a wide variety of strange creatures, but none like Viper, a flying monster very similar to a dragon, although with different characteristics and powers. He is a character that stands out for his good poison effects, which allow him to become a dangerous and quite resistant rival throughout the games.

Viper is an Abyssal drake that comes from the Abyssal Confines, he is one of the most powerful of his species because he learned new abilities from a wizard who had kidnapped him. This is a very good Hero to start with, but like the others, it takes time to learn everything about him to make the most of your skills. In our complete guide to dota 2 We are going to leave you some tips that you can follow to make this warrior powerful in combat.

Viper roles in Dota 2

When Viper is part of a team, it immediately becomes a fundamental piece to reinforce attacks and constantly evolve in the game, serving as Launcher, Carry, Disabler, or Resilient. Over the course of the game, the roles must be applied in the same order for it to work, so in the first stage you have to take the lead to acquire levels little by little and reach your potential with the skills corrosive. These will allow you to incapacitate your enemies more and more and will make you much stronger.

Viper abilities in Dota 2

Absolutely all of Viper’s abilities are based on the release of toxins that exponentially affect enemies that are nearby or are impacted by some attack of the character. In short, Viper’s way of working is a bit passive, first stalking its prey to weaken it, thus managing to land additional hits to eliminate it.

Poison Attack

Enhance Viper’s Venom by adding more damage to it, and allowing decrease speed and magic resistance the enemy exponentially over time.

Infratoxin

Summons a cloud infratoxin that damages and affects to all enemies within it.

Corrosive skin

Enemies near Viper take damage and are slowed For a toxin, it also improves Viper’s magic resistance.

Viper Attack

Decreases the attack speed and movement of the enemy and poisons him to cause damage over time.

Viper Talent Tree in Dota 2

When we enter the Talents section we can take two ways, boost damage or improve certain skills and characteristics. We leave you the recommendations that you should follow:

Level 10: +20 attack speed or 8% life steal per spell. Go for speed first because you are going to need it in various circumstances.

+20 attack speed or 8% life steal per spell. Go for speed first because you are going to need it in various circumstances. Level 15: +70 Maximum Damage to Infratoxin or +300 Health. Life comes in handy if you see yourself at a level disadvantage compared to enemies, otherwise choose damage.

+70 Maximum Damage to Infratoxin or +300 Health. Life comes in handy if you see yourself at a level disadvantage compared to enemies, otherwise choose damage. Level 20: +80 DPS to Viper Attack or +70 Damage. If you previously chose damage, select it again to continue boosting it, if it doesn’t take the other option.

+80 DPS to Viper Attack or +70 Damage. If you previously chose damage, select it again to continue boosting it, if it doesn’t take the other option. Level 25: -11s cooldown for Infratoxin or x2 slow and resistance for Corrosive Skin. The slow improvement is going to make a lot of difference in battles.

Advantages and weaknesses of Viper in Dota 2

Definitely, Viper is a Hero that many they must fear him at the beginning of the game, as it performs very well at this stage of the games due to its great slowing effect, lasting damage and protection. However, this also causes it to have certain disadvantages, such as the following:

It is bad for late games.

He is considered one of the slowest characters in the game.

His mana amount is not the best at the beginning and middle of the games.

Strong heroes against Viper

Morphling.

Chaos Knight.

Invoker.

Broodmother.

Phantom Lancer.

Lifestealer.

Weaver.

Terrorblade.

Rubick.

Wraith King.

Windranger.

Conflict.

Weak heroes against Viper

Bristleback.

Ax.

Abaddon.

Huskar.

Dragon Knight.

Earthshaker.

Mars.

Magnus.

Nyx Assassin.

Necrophos.

Monkey King.

Zeus.

Venomancer.

Vengeful Spirit.

Templar Assassin.

Specter.

Slark.

Items for Viper in Dota 2

Some of the flaws that Viper presents can be counteracted with objects that benefit certain characteristics. The important thing is to enhance the most relevant problems so that you can have a better chance of being victorious in the combats, especially in the last stage of the game.

First stage (first 15 minutes)

Boots of Speed.

Spectral Mask.

Infused Raindrops.

Second stage (between 15 and 35 minutes)

Arcane Boots.

Rod of Atos.

Third stage (more than 40 minutes)

Guardian Greaves.

Aghanim’s Scepter.

Occasional Objects

Shadow Blade.

Veil of Discord.

Nullifier.

Blanket style.

Mjollnir.

Eye of Skadi.

Octarine Heart.

Bloody Thorn.

Heart of Tarasca.

Viper is going to come back one of your most efficient Heroes When you start to use it the way we indicate, each parameter must be followed to the letter for it to work, it takes time to learn, but it sure is worth it. On the other hand, we recommend you try other characters such as Ax, Spirit Breaker, Sniper, or Wraith King.

