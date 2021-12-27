The Sniper is probably one of the best characters with Ranged attacks that can be selected in Dota 2. As his name implies, he uses a long-range weapon to hurt enemies with incredible precision, allowing him to perform very well on the battlefield, standing out in the Agility attribute.

Your real name is Kardel Ojoavizor, who is regarded as one of the best missile weapons handlers in the Knollen Mountains. Here he learned all his skills and underwent a test that he fulfilled, but changed his destiny, transforming it into a prophecy. You cannot go home until become a legendary warriorAlthough to achieve this it is necessary to know everything about him, therefore, in our complete guide to Dota 2 you will find that information you need to get the most out of the fighting.

Sniper roles in Dota 2

Among the roles that Sniper can play well in games, there’s Carry and Nuker. His way of working is based on the rear of the team, he must always be accompanied by a Melee ally with whom he has good synergy to keep the entire field covered and avoid being attacked by surprise. Carry is the best way to carry out your strategy.

Sniper skills in Dota 2

Absolutely, all of Sniper’s abilities are at long range, with his weapon he can take down a single target, as well as several depending on what the combat requires. The idea is learn to use each one properly of powers because mana must be invested at crucial moments in fighting. Knowing the tricks of these factors you will gain a lot of experience with the kills you do.

Shrapnel

Sniper throws a shrapnel rain on the chosen place on the battlefield, this damages and slows enemies, various charges can be used.

Head shot

Increase the precision to increase the chances of cause additional damage to enemies.

Point

Improves the range of the bullet and increases the chance of take a headshot.

Murder

Shoot at an enemy, then fire another devastating long-range shot that miniaturizes and causes a lot of damage.

Stun Grenade

Special ability that unlocked with the Shard of Aghanim, consists of disarming, stun, slow, push back and cause damage to enemies with a Stun Grenade.

Sniper talent tree in Dota 2

The Sniper can improve a lot when it comes to start using the Talent Tree, here we can find several useful things that will serve to focus on eliminating objectives. We leave you some tips for these improvements:

Level 25: +6 shrapnel charges or +100 attack range. Shrapnel is something you are going to use constantly, so improve this parameter first than the other.

+6 shrapnel charges or +100 attack range. Shrapnel is something you are going to use constantly, so improve this parameter first than the other. Level 20: +24 Shrapnel DPS or +28 Headshot Recoil Distance. Improve shrapnel.

+24 Shrapnel DPS or +28 Headshot Recoil Distance. Improve shrapnel. Level 15: -14% Slow Shrapnel or +30 Attack Speed. With the attack speed Sniper has the ability to escape and move better between the lanes.

-14% Slow Shrapnel or +30 Attack Speed. With the attack speed Sniper has the ability to escape and move better between the lanes. Level 10: +15 Damage OR + 1s Aim Duration. Damage is the most important thing at the beginning of acquiring talents.

Advantages and weaknesses of Sniper in Dota 2

Sniper can be a good character in several ways, especially when fighting from afar with his opponents, but also is one of the most fragile Heroes when it comes to hand-to-hand combat or trying to escape from some powerful attack. Therefore, it is advisable to always stay with companions and attack from a distance that is difficult for enemies to reach, since if they catch you alone it is practically a lost fact.

This is a good character for beginners and intermediates, his spells are simple, but powerful when a specific target must be attacked. With practice he can become a deadly warrior, although his weaknesses must also be taken into account:

It does not have an exhaust system.

Their mobility is limited.

It is weak to ambushes.

It is best in games that develop very quickly.

Strong heroes against Sniper

Ember Spirit.

Clockwerk.

Ax.

Bloodseeker.

Bounty Hunter.

Centaur Warrunner.

Omniknight.

Tusk.

Phantom Lancer.

Weak heroes against Sniper

Jellyfish.

Silencer.

Shadow Fiend.

Drow Ranger.

Earthshaker.

Shadow Shaman.

Venomancer.

Undying.

Enigma.

Items for Sniper in Dota 2

Since Sniper is a character with some notable downsides, we can counteract this by making good use of Store items. It is essential to know which ones and when to equip them because it will make the difference in being another Hero or being powered to the maximum to increase the chances of winning.

First stage (first 15 minutes)

Boots of Power.

Wind Loop.

Spectral Mask.

Infused Raindrops.

Second stage (between 15 and 35 minutes)

Dragon Lance.

Desolate.

Mask of Madness.

Maelstrom.

Third stage (more than 40 minutes)

Occasional Objects

Phase Boots.

Shadow Blade.

Eye of Skadi.

Mjollnir.

Rod of the Monkey King.

Each of these items you have to analyze and equip them in situations that require its operation. In fact, this is a good character to take on Roshan if you learn the tricks to beating him in Dota 2.

