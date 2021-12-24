The best known swordsman in all of Dota 2 is without a doubt Yurnero the Juggernaut, an incredible character to attack Melee with Intelligence attribute. His combat powers are based on severe attacks with the blade that work very well to take out enemies very quickly, even when there are many on the battlefield.

This is a warrior who was banished from the Isle of Masks after defying a corrupt lord, but he always kept his traditions of mastery of the blade by becoming one of the most dangerous Juggernauts of the world. This is a versatile character that is easy to control, but it won’t do any good if you don’t know all the details about him, so in our complete Dota 2 guide we explain how all his abilities work.

Best Heroes to kill Roshan in Dota 2

Juggernaut roles in Dota 2

This character works great on roles like Carry and Presser, which allows him to have good fights on the safe path with an ally because he has the ability to attack with strong blows and heal to the companions who are near with the Guardian Healing. This is highly recommended, but the reality is that Juggernaut has the ability to adapt very well to various situations, as long as the player knows how to manipulate his abilities.

Attack

Attack speed – 174.

– 174. Hurt – 50-54.

– 50-54. Attack Range – 150.

– 150. Speed ​​of movement – 305.

– 305. Spell Amplification – 0.0%.

– 0.0%. Mana Regeneration – 0.70.

Defending

Armor – 5.7.

– 5.7. Physical resistance – 25%.

– 25%. Magic resistance – 25%.

– 25%. State Resistance – 0%.

– 0%. Evasion – 0%.

– 0%. Life Regeneration – 2.50.

Juggernaut abilities in Dota 2

Juggernaut’s potential is reflected in the middle of the game, since here he has surely increased the level of his skills and would be ready for battles against enemy Heroes. However, it must be borne in mind that it is best to use the powers to attack a specific opponent, because this character is not the best to face several opponents at the same time. Analyze the right moments and use the perks to earn kills.

Blade’s Fury

Juggernaut becomes immune to magic for a few seconds while spins with its blade causing damage to all nearby enemies. This is good for lowering the opponent’s life very quickly or putting up last hits.

Healing Guardian

It allows regenerate Juggernaut’s life and his nearby allies with the summoning of a Healing Guardian that follows him around for a few seconds.

Leaf Dance

Increase the chances of hitting critical damage to enemies.

Omni whip

Juggernaut becomes invulnerable and jump from enemy to enemy slashing them to deal a lot of damage until it reaches its main target (can also be upgraded with Aghanim’s Scepter). Said to be one of the most dangerous ultimate abilities in the game.

Juggernaut talent tree in Dota 2

In the Juggernaut Talent Tree is essential to focus on what is most convenient depending on the circumstances of the game. However, it is always advisable to improve the characteristic factors and some abilities in damage. The improvements are as follows:

Level 10: +75 Blade Fury Radius or +5 All Stats. Blade Fury is one of the skills that you will use the most with Juggernaut, so you should choose this upgrade.

+75 Blade Fury Radius or +5 All Stats. Blade Fury is one of the skills that you will use the most with Juggernaut, so you should choose this upgrade. Level 15: +20 Attack Speed ​​or -20s Healing Guardian Cooldown. Both are very good choices, take the one you need the most depending on your situation.

+20 Attack Speed ​​or -20s Healing Guardian Cooldown. Both are very good choices, take the one you need the most depending on your situation. Level 20: +160 Blade Fury DPS or +8 Armor. Armor is something that will surely help you to reinforce when facing enemy Heroes.

+160 Blade Fury DPS or +8 Armor. Armor is something that will surely help you to reinforce when facing enemy Heroes. Level 30: + 1s Omni Whip duration or 475 Health. Obviously, health is a factor that will help you survive on several occasions, so it becomes your priority.

Advantages and weaknesses of Juggernaut in Dota 2

To have good results with Juggernaut, it is important that you keep it on the trails, as here develops their characteristics and abilities to the maximum, and he becomes an aggressive opponent to obliterate many of his enemies instantly. Once he raises his level enough, he can start hunting down enemy Heroes using powers like Blade’s Fury or Omni-Whip. It is also necessary to consider weaknesses such as:

With various goals is weak, has to face only one Hero per combat.

is weak, has to face only one Hero per combat. In the final stage of the game when there are very powerful enemies in damage, he is in danger.

of the game when there are very powerful enemies in damage, he is in danger. It has little mana.

Your skills require much mana.

Strong heroes before Juggernaut

Windranger.

Legion Commander.

Outworld Destroyer.

Omniknight.

Conflict.

Mars.

Chaos Knight.

Pudge.

Weak heroes against Juggernaut

Zeus.

Templar Assassin.

Necrophos.

Nyx Assassin.

Keeper of the Light.

Invoer.

Enchantress.

Dark Willow.

Items for Juggernaut in Dota 2

In each of the stages you must use certain items for Juggernaut to can boost your attacks and defenses. Consider some of the following items.

First stage (first 15 minutes)

Boots of Speed.

Spectral Mask.

Mitigating Sheet.

Second stage (between 15 and 35 minutes)

Phase Boots.

Magic wand.

Diffuser Sheet.

Blanket style.

Mask of Madness.

Third stage (more than 40 minutes)

Butterfly.

Abyssal Blade.

Rod of the Black King.

Occasional Objects

Blood and Yasha.

Battle Fury.

Eye of Skadi.

Mjollnir.

Aghanim’s Scepter.

Nullifier.

Desolate.

Knowing each of these details and tips you can use all skills well Juggernaut to win games. One of the things that can help you better control this character is acquiring relics by getting free shards in Dota 2.

Top 5 Heroes for advanced players in Dota 2

Related Guides

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe