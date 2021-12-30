CES 2022: Samsung to Showcase Various Innovative Startup Projects from C-Lab Inside and C-Lab Outside

The largest technology fair in the world, CES 2022, begins on January 5 and several of the large companies that were going to be there will not participate in person. However, Samsung will show off and show 13 startup projects.

The International CES or International Consumer Electronics Fair It is just around the corner and for this reason, the participating companies are already announcing their attendance (face-to-face and virtual due to the pandemic) along with their projects. Samsung Electronics she is one of them, and it seems she wants to get everyone’s attention. In this great technological event, which will take place in Las Vegas from January 5 to 8, the multinational company will present 13 innovative projects of startups from C-Lab Inside and C-Lab Outside.

Samsung will show four projects of C-Lab Inside, the company’s internal entrepreneurship program, and nine startups that have the backing of C-Lab Outside, startup acceleration program of Samsung.

The presentation of the four projects of Samsung from C-Lab Inside You will help measure their business potential and observe customer response for improvements prior to launch. The projects are:

–Pilot– an AI solution that helps children develop proper usage habits with the Smartphone. Basically this application would teach children self-regulation skills on cell phones to “make good decisions.” Hand in hand with an avatar that will be on the screen, the application will remind whoever uses it how much time they have left to be with their cell phone, that they maintain good posture or that they cannot enter certain websites, and more.

–TEST– An AI-based online exam service for administrators, examiners and proctors. In this application you can not only create exams, but it also checks the environment where you would give the test and automatically detects suspicious actions, basically so that you do not cheat or copy yourself.

–innovision: a mobile nursery or nursery for the early detection of childhood strabismus. This is a daily vision care system for babies. While the baby plays with the mobile in the crib, innovision analyzes and monitors the eyes to detect suspicious symptoms of strabismus or other vision problems.

–ZamStar– A smart electric guitar that makes learning easy with LED guides. This application will let you play a part of the guitar, add effects and synchronize it with other musicians from all over the world. There will also be the possibility of having a personalized guitar, called ZamString, which has a fingerboard that lights up to help you know where to put your fingers when playing a song.

On the other hand, C-Lab Outside has prepared nine startups:

–Petnow– an AI-based biometric pet recognition solution

–Digisonic– an immersive 3D audio solution for mobile devices

–Verses: an interactive music app of the metaverse

–bitsensing– A suite of imaging radar technology solutions for autonomous driving and smart cities

–SELECTSTAR– an AI-based tagging and data collection platform

–RGT Inc.– a multifunctional modular service robot

–MoreDream Inc.: an entrance system to improve accessibility and productivity for the visually impaired

–Yellowknife– A vehicle screen customization platform

–MONIT– A smart solution for the care of diapers for the elderly

Samsung Electronics has already announced that it would promote 300 Korean startups through C-Lab Outside and 200 projects through C-Lab Inside for a period of five years. To date, the company has promoted 406 startups (244 of C-Lab Outside and 162 of C-Lab Inside) and plans to reach 500 by next year.

CES 2022 It begins next week and many of its large participants announced that they will not participate in the fair as a precaution given the increase in cases of infected by the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Some of the companies that were downloaded are: Lenovo, Google, TCL, BMW, General Motors, Meta, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest, HiSense, MSI, AMD, OnePlus, Amazon, Intel, T-Mobile, AT&T, Microsoft.

However, several of these, which although they will not be at the fair physically, plan to participate virtually, some are: Twitter, Google, Meta, Lenovo, Intel, HiSense, Nvidia, among other. So far so much Samsung What Qualcomm and Sony, they are still standing to present their projects in person.

Share it with whoever you want