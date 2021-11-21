Today we will explain to you how you can clean the hardware of your personal computer, since it is a task that you must do from time to time, specifically we will teach you how to clean the screen of your PC, the materials that are going to be used and the procedure that must be followed. for it.

Important considerations when cleaning your PC screen

Before you start cleaning the screen of your personal computer, be it a desktop or a laptop, you must take into account certain important considerations, in order to avoid any damage or inconvenience. Among those considerations we have the following:

First of all, you must make sure that your computer is turned off, especially if your computer is portable, since it increases security, therefore, any risk is avoided. The second consideration you can take into account is that instead of spending money in stores that sell kits specifically for cleaning the screen, it is not so necessary, since you can use other products that you can find in other stores at a better price. And finally, you have to take into account that when using water to clean the screen, do not apply it directly, better place a little on a handkerchief and in this way any inconvenience will be avoided.

What are the necessary materials to clean our screen?

To proceed to clean the personal computer screen you must use certain materials that are very easy to get and here we will tell you what they are:

First of all you will need a liquid to apply to the screen, we recommend that you use a specific cleaner for this, since it is a good option, because it does not damage the components of the computer, however, you can also use isopropyl alcohol, since there are other alcohols that are stronger and can irritate your hands . You can also choose to create your own cleaner with materials that will not do any harm to the computer, later we will tell you how you can do it. On the other hand, you will also need a chamois that is a dust trap, this to use before applying the liquid on the screen. Finally, for the screen you will also need microfiber cloths which you can buy by amazon at a good price.

How can I make my own PC screen cleaner?

If you don’t have enough budget to buy a specific screen cleaner, don’t worry, as we mentioned in the previous part, you you can make your own cleaner for your computer screen and here we will tell you the ingredients you can use and how to prepare it. The first homemade screen cleaner you can make will have the following ingredients:

Distilled water. Isopropyl alcohol.

And to prepare it you only have to mix 70% of the distilled water with 30% of the isopropyl alcohol, then just store the solution in a small spray bottle.

For the second screen cleaner you will have to use the following ingredients that you can follow in your own home:

White vinegar, you must make sure that it is this and not the normal or apple. Distilled water.

For its preparation you should only mix 50% of distilled water with 50% of white vinegar, then just like the previous one you must place the solution in a spray bottle.

What can happen to my screen if I clean it with alcohol?

If you are going to clean your computer screen with alcohol, you must make sure that it is isopropyl alcohol, since this is different from ethyl alcohol. And due to the properties of isopropyl, it has a rapid evaporation and is widely used to disinfect objects, especially because this alcohol does not harm objects where it is applied.

What is the correct way to remove stains from my computer?

It is very common for the screen of our computer to get stained, either because you put your fingers on it and they were marked, and to clean it correctly it is very simple you just have to moisten the microfiber cloth with the special liquid, or that he has prepared later alone You will have to pass it through the parts of the screen where the stains are.

Correct procedure to clean a PC screen

In case you want to carry out a more thorough cleaning of your personal computer screen, here we will tell you how you can do it and what steps you must follow to do so.

If it’s a touch screen

So if you are going to clean a touch screen alone you will have to apply with the atomizer the special liquid on the microfiber cloth, then you will have to pass from top to bottom until it is well clean. These steps can also be applied if you want to clean the screen of your phone.

Regular monitor

And in case you are going to clean a regular monitor, it is the same procedure as above, that is, you must moisten the microfiber cloth with the special liquid or the one you have created yourself, then pass it from top to bottom over the screen, you should not set it too much, since the monitors are very delicate, also remember that you should not get too wet the cloth, as this prevents drips that can affect the computer. Ready, it’s that simple to clean a screen. It should be noted that these procedures can also be applied on plasma screen televisions.

How can I remove dust from my computer?

If all you want is to remove the tedious dust that all the time falls on our computer screen, do this you will have to use the chamois dust trap, and if you do not have, you can use the microfiber cloth, then you will have to pass the cloth or chamois on the screen gently and in the same direction, you should not rub or make circles because they will be marked.