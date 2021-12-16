All Pokémon fans delved into the Sinnoh remakes with the Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl deliveries, to the extent that they want to capture all possible Pokémon, so many also want to have their favorite Pokémon in their team of other generations.

Something that has caught our attention is that Charmander, Squirtle and Bulbasaur are some of the most popular Pokémon because many fans feel nostalgic for the first Pokémon video games that they played with the arrival of Red and Blue.

We should mention that the Grass type has returned in the Sinnoh remakes, along with its two evolutions, and players can add it to their team in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl, so we will explain it to you in great detail.

How to catch Bulbasaur

The Kanto Starter will not appear until you have cleared the main story by defeating the Champion of Sinnoh. You must also have completed the Sinnoh Pokedex and obtained the National Dex. Follow the steps below to find out the best way to catch Bulbasaur:

After getting the National Dex, head to the Grand Underground with your Explorer Kit.

Go to the Still-Water Cavern, Bogsunk Cavern, or illuminated by the Sunlit Cavern.

The Grass-type is a rare spawn, so if it doesn’t appear after entering the Hideout, exit and re-enter the room until it appears.

Run to him and fight and catch him. You have a better chance of catching it fast if you use a fastball.

How to get Ivysaur

There’s only one way to get your hands on Ivysaur in Sinnoh’s reimagines and that’s to evolve the starter – you can’t catch it. Bulbasaur evolves at level 16, so fight him while he’s in your party up to the required level or use Rare Candy to activate his transformation.

Evolving Venusaur in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

As an Ivysaur, you can only get Venusaur by evolving. It is not spawned anywhere in the game. The second Pokemon in the Grass-type line evolves at level 32, so do exactly what you did with Bulbasaur: fight or use Rare Candy until you get the final evolution.