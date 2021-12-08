QuickTime is the reference app when it comes to play video files on our Mac. Now, with macOS Monterey, this application gains a very interesting little utility: the possibility of increasing or decreasing the playback speed.

A different speed for each video

The possibility of increasing or decreasing the playback speed of a video allows us to view it more comfortably, according to our needs. Sometimes certain videos sped up when talking, making it difficult to keep up. Other times, the speed is too low and what we want is finish content quickly.

Whatever the reason that leads us to vary the playback speed of a video, we must know that macOS Monterey offers us the option to do so in a very simple way. The steps to follow are those:

We open the video that we want to see in the app Quicktime. We touch the button in the form of two arrows on the right side of the playback controls. We played on Play speed. We choose between 0.5x, 1.0x, 1.25x, 1.5x and 2.0x. We touched Play.

That easy. With this simple resource we can play video at exact speed that we want. A function that we probably already know from the Podcasts app or from online players such as YouTube or even Netflix.

The possibility of various playback speeds is a feature that has come to QuickTime from the hand of macOS 12 Monterey. One of the many details that make this update one of the most interesting in recent years.