If you use a Chromebook computer as your main work tool, you may want to change its screen background. This change can give you a fresher presentation or even customize its appearance. Changing your Chromebook’s desktop background image isn’t complicated. In this article we will teach you how to customize it in a simple way.

What dimensions must the image be to put it as a wallpaper on a Chromebook?

Can’t define a specific image size to set as wallpaper on the desktop of the Chromebook. The ideal size for an image is 1024×768. However, this will depend on the resolution of the screen. Today there are many Chromebook models with different screen resolutions and manufacturers.

We can find out in the support page the screen resolution of our Chromebook and look for an image that fits it. They can be downloaded from the web with the extension .png or .jpg.

How do I change the background image on my Chromebook?

Change the wallpaper image is one of the advantages it offers us the Chromebook. It actually offers us multiple features that make it very versatile. Here’s how to do it using Chromebook themes or a custom image or downloaded from the web.

Changing the Chromebook theme

Chromebook offers you a good amount of pre-installed images that you can put in the background whenever you want. Once you have turned on and logged into your device, follow these steps:

With the selector on the desktop, right-click it and choose Set Wallpaper> A new window will open with all the pre-installed images. On the left there is a sub menu with the categories to choose the image according to what you want.

Choose the category of your preference and the images that it contains will be opened. Browse through all of them until you find the one you like and click to set it as the wallpaper. You can also place an image for each day automatically by activating the Daily Refresh switch. Every day the image that will appear on the desktop background will change without you having to do it manually.

Selecting an image from your storage

If you don’t want to use any of the pre-installed images, you can use the ones you have saved in the storage Of the device. These can be personal photos or images downloaded from the web. To do this, follow the following steps once you have logged in.

Right-click the selector and choose the menu on the left, scroll to the last option in the category. Search the files for the image you want to place and tap it to set it as wallpaper. The image may need to be adjusted by going to the Center or Center Cropped window in the upper right.

Another alternative to putting a custom image as your wallpaper is to go directly to the file and select the image. Right-click it and click Set as wallpaper.

How to use the same wallpaper on different Chromebooks?

If you use more than one Chrome OS device it is possible to synchronize the same wallpaper for all each time you log in with your Google account. To do this, follow the following steps.

At the top right select the time, then choose Settings with a gear symbol. Find the Accounts (People) section and tap Google sync and services. Then Manage synchronization, and then choose what you want to synchronize and to include the wallpaper, apply Synchronize everything.

What to do if you can’t change the wallpaper on a Chromebook?

The image formats that Chromebook supports are .png and .jpg. If the image you want to place as a wallpaper does not have this format, you will not be able to configure it as such. If you do not have administrator permission, you will not be able to configure the wallpaper either. Change the administrator settings and if you cannot contact him to obtain access or, failing that, let him do it for you.

Chromebooks are very versatile computers that allow you, in addition, to change the keyboard configuration, change the search engine, free login by removing the password, etc. Learn how to get the most out of it to improve your appearance and make using it a rewarding experience.