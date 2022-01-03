A few years ago, video game users considered that the only valid option to enjoy the sector were consoles, completely leaving aside the possibility of using a computer to play. However, in recent years there has been a significant growth in users who, in addition to having one or more consoles in their home, also have a Gaming PC, with the aim of having as much variety as possible or enjoying the titles to a higher graphic setting.

Currently, getting a Gaming PC assembled is not an easy task, especially due to the shortage of components that has also affected the stock of new generation consoles. Even so, From SomosXbox we are going to tell you how to set up a Gaming PC step by step, pointing out the main considerations that you should have when selecting components.

How to build a gaming PC

Tower

The first consideration that we must take into account when choosing any type of tower for our PC is that it is spacious. Beyond the aesthetic section of the computer, it is important that our tower has enough space for the components that we are going to mount on our computer, which (especially the most powerful graphics) are increasingly larger. Therefore, it is necessary that you look at the dimensions of the towers that you have among your options, to ensure that all our components will enter without any problem.

On the other hand, and of equal importance, It is important to see if the tower to choose for our Gaming PC has a good air flow. Normally, this is subject to the positions and number of fans that the tower itself has. Our recommendation is that the tower fan is always at the top, with the power supply hole being at the bottom, since in this way our heatsink will be aligned with the tower fan, favoring the flow of air inside the tower. computer.

Once these elements have been analyzed, it is possible to choose towers of all kinds, either designed to build a cheap gaming pc, with products that do not reach 40 euros and that have fantastic benefits, or with others that can exceed 100 euros and that are designed for those who want the best finishes.

Base plate

Entering fully into the bowels of the PC, the most important thing to choose a motherboard is to choose its socket. For those who are not familiar with this term, the socket is what will determine what type of processor you will use in your PC, having the option to choose between Intel or AMD.

Once you have chosen the brand of processor you want, you will have to choose between the different sockets of that family, which will be different in relation to the ranges and generations of processors. Currently, if you want to opt for an AMD processor, to mount a Gaming PC we recommend the AM4 socket; While, if you want to have an Intel processor, the most suitable option would be the socket 1200.

Once this is chosen, We must take into account other considerations when setting up our Gaming PC. First of all, we must choose the size of our plate, which can be of four different types (EATX, ATX, micro-ATX and mini-ITX), having to choose according to the option we want. If we want to have a powerful gaming PC, the best options are the ATX or EATX boards, given the possibility of including more components (allowing SLI graphics or including numerous RAM cards); while, if we want a small PC to place in our living room, the micro-ATX board is possibly the most suitable.

Finally, it is important to know the quality of the plate. We will have different nomenclatures, which will determine the compatibility of the board to be able to perform an OC to the computer components or not. Typically, plates beginning with the letter B offer the fewest OC options, while the plates that begin with Z are the most prepared for this type of action.

Processor

Once we have chosen our motherboard, and after selecting the socket we want, we must choose the processor of our PC. The first thing that we will have to take into account when selecting a processor is the budget that we want to spend on our computer. If we want to build a cheap Gaming PC, both AMD and Intel offer good prices in their Ryzen 3 and I3 ranges respectively. However, if we want something more powerful we should go to the Ryzen 5 and I5 range, and finally choose between Ryzen 7 or i7 if we want to build a powerful Gaming PC.

Once we have decided what kind of computer we want, we must take into account aspects such as cores, threads or frequency. Currently, more and more importance is being given to the use of multithreading, so it is advisable to choose a CPU with a greater number of cores, since, if we sacrifice frequency, it is possible to compensate with a future overclock.

When choosing between the option of opting for an AMD or Intel processor, from our point of view the best thing to do is to choose a CPU from the Ryzen family. Although Intel has ruled with an iron fist for many years, AMD has managed to turn the tables, offering better gaming performance on its newer processors than on Intel’s.

Heatsink

An aspect that is not always taken into account and that It is very important for the correct functioning of the PC is to choose a good heatsink. Currently, we have two possible dissipation options: common fans and the use of liquid cooling. Although it might seem that the second is superior to the first, the truth is that the difference in temperatures is negligible between the two (as long as we have a quality component), so our recommendation is that the fact of choosing one or the other be based on how you want your PC.

When choosing a common heatsink, it is important to consider the size of the same. Although it is not always fulfilled, normally the larger the size the better dissipation work, so it is advisable to choose a heatsink with a considered size to keep our processor at a suitable temperature. Our recommendation is to opt for well-known brands such as Noctua, which has a catalog of high-quality heatsinks.

RAM

The RAM memory is, possibly, one of the elements that involves the least difficulties when assembling a Gaming PC. As we discussed in our guide to that component, usually more RAM is better. However, certain aspects must be taken into account when selecting the RAM that we want for our computer.

The main thing is to know that 8GB of RAM is the most basic option today for a Gaming PC, even 16GB being the minimum we recommend, depending of course on the budget you handle. However, the choice of RAM does not end in the amount you want to have in your computer, as there are more things to take into account.

First of all, it is important to note that it is better to use 2 8GB boards than 1 single 16GB board, as it favors the performance of the PC. On the other hand, we must take into account the memory frequency, which can range from 2133Mhz to 4266 MHz, where more means better, and where the minimum we recommend is to opt for RAM that offers, at least, a frequency of 2666MHz , stretching up to 3000MHz if possible. Finally, another important aspect is latency, which is determined with the term CLx. The higher the number after the nomenclature, the less speed our RAM will have, so it is recommended to choose a number as low as possible, although currently it is normal to see memories with a latency of CL16.

Graphic card

In recent years the term TFLOPS has become very popular in the gaming industry, thanks to the use that companies have given the term. The component that determines this is neither more nor less than the graphics card, which is the most important element in order to enjoy the best possible graphics. This is where we will find the greatest differences based on the budget we have in mind.

If we want to choose to mount a cheap gaming PCWe must be aware that we will have to choose graphics cards designed to move games at a resolution of 1080p. Normally, the price of graphics cards for this type of options is usually quite competitive, with graphics between € 150-250 that perfectly fulfill this purpose. However, due to the increase in prices due to the shortage of components that currently exist, the graphics card is the most difficult item to get at a reasonable price.

On the other hand, if we have a bigger budget, it is possible to choose graphics cards that offer good performance at 4K. Currently we can choose between NVIDIA or AMD, although our recommendation is to opt for a graphics card from the first of these companies. Although AMD is making good progress, NVIDIA’s DLSS technology is completely different when it comes to having good performance even at high resolutions, so we highly recommend opting for one of these cards if we want to enjoy the game in 4K.

Another aspect that we must take into account when choosing between different models of graphics cards is the number of fans they have. As we discussed earlier, keeping our components at a good temperature is something that we must take into account when assembling a Gaming PC. Therefore, our recommendation is that we choose graphics cards with at least two fans.

HDD

We will finally finish this guide on how to assemble a PC Gaming step by step speaking of hard drives. Although it is a component that might seem to lack the importance of other more popular ones, having a good hard drive can be a differential, especially for the future. With the arrival of the new generation, one of the aspects that developers have highlighted the most are the SSDs of the consoles, and not in vain.

Although many users choose to choose traditional HDDs, Our recommendation is that whenever you are going to mount a Gaming PC, be it cheap or expensive, you have at least one SSD inside. For users who manage a lower budget, it is recommended that you opt for an SSD of at least 500GB, trying to stretch up to 1TB if possible. While For budget-minded users, get an NVMe hard drive, which has an even higher transfer rate than a normal SSD.

It is also possible that we want to have a greater capacity in our computer, to save a multitude of files, so, especially when dealing with a low budget, it is recommended to get a 1TB HDD.