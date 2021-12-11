We are less than a week before the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters but Sony Pictures Entertainment has not stopped showing new material from the film. From this weekend it is possible to see the first minute of the film, confirming that Spider-Man: No Way Home begins exactly where Spider-Man: Far From Home left off.

After Mysterio revealed to the world that Spider-Man is Peter Parker, things are about to go crazy for the superhero, because his private life is over and now he is the public enemy # 1. In the new spot that shows the first minute we can see the immediate consequences of the announcement that we saw at the end of the previous film, where J. Jonah Jameson from El Clarín shares the secret with the world.

Related: Insomniac Games reveals why the No Way Home skins are exclusive to PS5.

Spider-man He had just left MJ on the ground when the aforementioned announcement happened, so people began to gather around him asking him if he was Spider-Man’s girlfriend. After this, Peter goes to help him but is questioned about Mysterio’s murder, for which he is forced to escape with MJ in his arms.

What follows we have seen in some scenes of the trailers, with Spider-Man swinging through the city with MJ in his arms. After escaping the gazes of the public, the couple ends up standing on a bridge, where Peter Parker contacts his friend Ned while MJ struggles not to fall.

Read more: Mexico: Presale of Spider-Man: No Way Home generates more than 14 million pesos.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It opens on December 15 in Mexico, so in a couple of days internet fans will have to start watching out for spoilers. This new film promises to bring together 3 generations, so Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are expected to return to help Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.